Breaking down fantasy impact of this offseason’s wide receiver moves

The NFL has evolved into a pass-heavy league as the ability to stretch the field has become imperative for championship contenders. Having a franchise quarterback under center is vital, but pairing him with a solidified threat on the outside can give your offense a significant advantage. Multiple teams this offseason took that statement to heart, setting off a chain of roster moves that saw top wideouts land in new places.

We’re going to break down the biggest wide receiver transactions of the offseason so far and examine how they can impact your fantasy team.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Previous team: Green Bay Packers (acquired via trade)

No one could have foreseen this coming with perhaps the exception of Adams and his new quarterback Derek Carr. Adams joins the Raiders as arguably the best receiver in football and headlines a stacked offense with the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. In all likelihood, Adams’ fantasy production will dip compared to his time with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. if anything it’s a result of the Raiders spreading the ball around to their numerous options on offense. But that should not sway fantasy owners from selecting Adams if he comes your way in the draft. He remains the best receiver in football and Las Vegas’ best threat on the outside.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs (via trade)

Hill opted for Tua Tagavailoa over Patrick Mahomes and headed for South Beach after the Dolphins acquired him from Kansas City. Hill also steps into new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system of maximizing the ground game for chunk yardage opportunities. Hill might not see as many deep threat opportunities as he did with Mahomes, but perhaps he makes up for it by assuming a Deebo Samuel-like role in Miami. Being a fixture in the ground game still solidifies Hill as a top option for fantasy managers.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys (via trade)

Cooper saw his receiving yards dip last season to 865 for 2021, but he still tied his career-high with eight receiving touchdowns. Now he heads to Cleveland with an elite running game to help shoulder the offensive load. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt headline the backfield while Deshaun Watson will make his start for the Browns at some point. Watson led the league in passing yards when we last saw him in action, which should translate to targets downfield for his newfound WR1 in Cooper.

Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Previous team: Chicago Bears (via free agency)

The rich continue to get richer after the defending Super Bowl champions added Robinson to their roster. Robinson becomes an enticing roster candidate for fantasy owners in what is arguably his best team situation. After stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, Robinson has a star quarterback in Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball. And with Cooper Kupp commanding attention across him, Robinson could benefit from spacing and open opportunities he hasn't been accustomed to.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers (via free agency)

Smith-Schuster suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 of last season, which proved to be his final game as a Steeler. Now he heads to Kansas City where he will be expected more or less to fill the void left by Tyreek Hill. He may not replicate that production, but he’ll have more than enough opportunities to get yards after the catch with Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also drawing attention from defenses.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Previous team: Tennessee Titans (via trade)

Brown got a new contract extension and a new team in the offseason after being traded to Philadelphia on draft night. After back-to-back seasons posting 1,000+ receiving yards Brown saw his total yards and receptions drop in 2021. Now in 2022, he has Jalen Hurts looking his way, who increased both his completion percentage and his quarterback rating in year two. As the solidified WR1 in Philadelphia Brown should headline a passing attack that is widely expected to improve from their 25th league average last season.