Breaking down fantasy impact of this offseason’s tight ends moves

The NFL offseason did not disappoint as teams exercised all their options to improve their rosters. Familiar faces made their way to new places after a flurry of signings and trades, with franchises looking to upgrade their depth in the receiving game. The tight end position has become an x-factor for teams to get an added advantage over opposing defenses. This offseason saw a few players head to new teams with the chance to make an immediate impact.

We’re going to break down the biggest tight end transactions of the offseason so far and examine how they can impact your fantasy team.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Previous team: Denver Broncos (acquired via trade)

Fant was one of the notable additions in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, and he figures to play a prominent role in Seattle’s offense. Fant nearly matched his career-highs with 68 receptions for 670 yards last season and will pair alongside Drew Lock once again this season. Despite the new team and system Lock should quickly continue his chemistry with Fant from their time in Denver, justifying a spot for Fant on fantasy rosters that are eyeing a tight end.

C.J. Uzomah, New York Jets

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals (acquired via free agency)

Uzomah finished with a career-best 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Bengals last season. His production was rewarded with a three-year contract with the Jets, giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson another target to throw to. As Wilson looks to get more accurate and improve his 55.6 completion percentage expect Uzomah to work his way into a consistent role in the offense.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings (acquired via free agency)

Conklin started a career-high 15 games for the Vikings last season and totaled 593 receiving yards on 61 catches and three touchdowns. Similar to Uzomah, Conklin is expected to give Wilson an added target in the passing attack as he aims to get more accurate and efficient throwing the ball. Conklin found success in Minnesota as a “one-two-punch” tight end and as an excellent shot at mimicking similar success in New York.

Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous team: New York Giants (acquired via free agency)

Rudolph’s statically best season was way back in 2016 when he finished with 840 receiving yards on 83 catches for seven touchdowns. What better way to bounce back to form when you have Tom Brady throwing your way? Brady led the league in passing attempts last season and will be looking to find his tight end replacement after Rob Gronkowski retired. Any team that loves to throw the ball is a roster to target for fantasy sleepers and Rudolph fits the bill. Brady’s fondness for tight ends has not gone unnoticed, and it opens up a big opportunity for Rudolph heading into 2022.