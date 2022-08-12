49ers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping they found their quarterback of the future as they enter the Trey Lance era. Jimmy Garoppolo is still hiding on the depth chart, but head coach Kyle Shanahan went into training camp saying that this is Lance’s team.

The team also signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $58.1 million extension and is looking to build on their 10-7 season a year ago. After upset wins in the Wild Card and Divisional round, they lost to their divisional rival Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Championship game.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 San Francisco 49ers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

49ers depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Trey Lance Nate Sudfeld Brock Purdy Jimmy Garoppolo

Running back

Elijah Mitchell Jeff Wilson Jr. Trey Sermon Tyrion Davis-Price

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Jauan Jennings Ray-Ray McCloud Danny Gray

Tight end

George Kittle Tyler Kroft Ross Dwelley

Kicker

Robbie Gould

Biggest offseason changes

Lance taking over the mantle as the unquestioned starting quarterback is the biggest change in the offseason. Even if you celebrated running back Raheem Mostert no longer crowding this backfield, the 49ers decided to draft a running back in Tyrion Davis-Price to re-populate the chaos in the running back room. They also signed Willie Snead at the start of training camp, but he isn’t expected to factor into fantasy football this season.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

There are questions at nearly every level of the fantasy football relevant pieces of the offense. Can Lance take that step forward that is expected of him and lead this team? He only saw the field in six games last season and completed 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run the ball for 168 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries, so how will defenses adjust?

Speaking of adjusting, how is Samuel going to be used this year? He initially reported that he didn’t like the backfield work from last season, but after he got extended, changed his tune to be fine with it. His versatility is what made him a monster, and if he gets relegated to only being a wideout, it could knock his fantasy football production.

Lastly, the San Francisco backfield feels like the Bill Belichick Jr backfield. It seemed to rotate who would be productive and who could stay healthy a year ago. Eli Mitchell took the fantasy world by storm when he was active and is supposedly the RB1 by a large margin. Still, Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and the rookie Price will likely factor into the game plan in some capacity, so will it be enough to hurt Mitchell in fantasy?