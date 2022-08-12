Bears projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Chicago Bears enter a new era under head coach Matt Eberflus. They finished the 2021 season with a 6-11 record under Matt Nagy, and he was given the boot. This will also be the first full season that Justin Fields is expected to be the starter the full season.

Chicago has only had one winning season in the last nine years, and it came when they won the NFC North in 2018 with a 12-4 record. As they approach the fantasy football season, there are concerns with this team’s offensive line and quality of pass-catchers.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Chicago Bears ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bears depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Justin Fields Trevor Siemian Nathan Peterman

Running back

David Montgomery Khalil Herbert

Wide receiver

Darnell Mooney Byron Pringle Equanimeous St. Brown N’Keal Harry Tajae Sharpe Dante Pettis Velus Jones Jr.

Tight end

Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin James O’Shaughnessy

Biggest offseason changes

Chicago re-worked most of its receiving corps. Darnell Mooney heralds this group of misfit toys as the other six receivers listed on the depth chart are new to the Bears this season. Jones Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after spending the better part of a decade in college. He is listed seventh on the depth chart but don't be surprised if he moves up quickly. This team will also be without veteran running back Tarik Cohen, so Kenneth Gainwell should be the backup behind David Montgomery.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Similar to other quarterbacks looking to take that next step forward in their second year, Justin Fields will see what he can do this year. The odds are rather stacked against him with a poor offensive line and the lack of a star wide receiver. Fields played in 12 games last season and completed 58.9% of passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He showed off the wheels as he ran 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside of Fields’ outlook, the biggest question surrounding the Bears is who will join Mooney as a fantasy-relevant wide receiver. You can’t expect anyone else to be a top-30 wideout on the year, but someone should be able to sniff flex appeal in certain weeks, we just don’t know who.