Bengals projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season and took the league by storm, winning their first AFC North title since 2015. They finished with a 10-7 regular season record but fought in the playoffs all the way to an appearance in Super Bowl 56. The Bengals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams but still had a great overall season in Joe Burrow’s third season.

The Bengals didn’t do much this offseason other than overhauling their offensive line. This should help keep Joe Burrow upright and could even help Joe Mixon have a more productive season. They also signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to replace CJ Uzomah, who left in free agency.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bengals depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Joe Burrow Brandon Allen

Running back

Joe Mixon Samaje Perine Chris Evans

Wide receiver

Ja’Marr Chase Tee Higgins Tyler Boyd Trent Taylor Mike Thomas

Tight end

Hayden Hurst Drew Sample

Kicker

Evan McPherson

Biggest offseason changes

When it comes to a fantasy football perspective, the only real changes for the Bengals this season are the upgraded offensive line and the signing of Hurst. Both of those things should help Joe Burrow improve after a QB8 finish last season.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Can this overhauled offensive line help better protect Burrow? It almost feels like this is a given, but this is the team's biggest question. Wide receivers typically take a step forward in the second year of their career, so 2021 Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase could get even better. An improved line would give Burrow more time in the pocket to find Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hurst as they run through their routes. If the line can dominate, this will also help the run game advance. Joe Mixon is already a highly touted running back, and he could also see improvement behind a better line.