Bills projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills finished last season with an 11-6 record and won the AFC East for the second year in a row. It looks like this year will be another competitive year from Buffalo as they bring back several starters. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions a season ago and will look to improve in the fifth year of his career.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Buffalo Bills ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bills depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Josh Allen Case Keenum

Running back

Devin Singletary James Cook Zack Moss

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs Gabriel Davis Isaiah McKenzie Jamison Crowder Khalil Shakir Jake Kumerow

Tight end

Dawson Knox O.J. Howard

Kicker

Tyler Bass

Biggest offseason changes

Consistency has been the Bills' moniker for the last two seasons. They only made three significant moves to the offense this year. In the first, they brought in veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who’s likely help mentor both Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Buffalo made another veteran move by signing O.J. Howard in free agency. He is used to sharing the tight end spotlight and will team with Dawson Knox to give Allen yet another red zone target.

The final move they made was drafting Georgia running back James Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently listed as the team’s backup running back to Devin Singletary which almost effectively eliminates Zack Moss from relevancy.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question for the Bills fantasy relevant players is who will be the second wide receiver to step up behind Diggs? We know that Diggs is going to ball out like he usually does, but Allen slings the ball around enough that there is a good chance for someone else to be fantasy relevant. The most likely candidate is Gabriel Davis, but it could depend on how Buffalo decides to line up all of their weapons to see who gets the best opportunity to have a breakout season.