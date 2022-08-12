Browns projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns made a massive trade in the offseason to acquire Watson, hoping he could be an upgrade over Baker Mayfield. The latter played through injuries last season, while the former didn’t play at all while seeking a trade and a legal investigation. Fast forward to the present, Mayfield is with the Panthers, and Watson is still awaiting the length of suspension from the NFL.

Aside from acquiring Watson, the Browns brought in Cooper and Jakeem Grant in free agency along with drafting Bell. Chubb is back at RB1, but his backfield mate Hunt has requested a trade. The Browns said they aren’t trading hi, so keep an eye on that situation throughout the season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Cleveland Browns ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Browns depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson Jacoby Brissett Joshua Dobbs Josh Rosen

Running back

Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D’Ernest Johnson

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper Donovan Peoples-Jones Anthony Schwartz David Bell

Tight end

David Njoku Harrison Bryant

Kicker

Cade York

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest change comes at quarterback with Watson in now, but with a suspension looming Brissett will be the interim option. They have a talented roster but continue to have quarterback issues. With Watson at the helm, the Browns could contend but it depends on when he is available to play.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question is whether or not Watson will play at all this season. The decision is still up in the air right now, as the NFL has appealed the original six-game suspension. Watson will get a minimum of six games but could be out longer depending on how the NFL rules. Jacoby Brissett will fill in while Watson is suspended. Last season, the former started five games for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns have also said that they won't trade Hunt, but that could change if someone goes down during the preseason. If he is traded, Chubb and Johnson will have to carry the load, which they proved more than capable of last year.