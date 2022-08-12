Cardinals projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2022 season looking to fulfill their potential after last season’s campaign was marred by injuries. Quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a contract extension and has most of his offense intact, although he’ll be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games due to a suspension.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Cardinals depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Kyler Murray Colt McCoy

Running back

James Conner Eno Benjamin Darrel Williams

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins (Suspended) Marquise Brown A.J. Green Rondale Moore Andy Isabella

Tight end

Zach Ertz Trey McBride

Kicker

Matt Prater

Biggest offseason changes

Arizona adding Marquise Brown as a secondary receiver was surprising considering the presence of Rondale Moore but he makes this offense that much more explosive. James Conner is now the primary running back with Chase Edmonds leaving in free agency, so we’ll see if he can replicate his dominant 2021 season. Brown’s presence should shake up this receiving group, and A.J. Green could be the odd man out by the middle of the season.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Will Murray be consistent and healthy enough to reach QB1 status? The Cardinals signal caller might’ve won last year’s MVP award if he stayed healthy. However, there were also several moments of inconsistency and recklessness from Murray. That has to change if the Cardinals want to make a championship run. Murray’s running ability makes him a fun fantasy quarterback, but can he be consistently great to be a matchup winner every single week?