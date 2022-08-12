Giants projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The New York Giants will enter the 2022 season under new leadership as Brian Daboll has taken charge as head coach of the franchise. Serving as the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the past four seasons, the hope is that he can transform the Giants’ attack in similar fashion to the Josh Allen-led attack in Buffalo.

After two straight injury-plagued seasons, running back Saquon Barkley is back in the fold and the hope is that he can stay healthy enough to return to his 2018/2019 form. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones enters the final year of his rookie contract after the organization opted to decline his fifth-year option. This is a make or break season for the former first-round QB and his play this year will determine his future with the franchise.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 New York Giants ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Giants depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

Running back

Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay Kadarius Toney Wan’Dale Robinson Sterling Shepard (PUP) Collin Johnson Darius Slayton

Tight end

Daniel Bellinger Jordan Akins

Kicker

Graham Gano

Biggest offseason changes

Along with the coaching change from Joe Judge to Brian Daboll, the biggest addition for the Giants offense has been rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. He has already been touted as potential X-factor weapon and adds depth to a suddenly stacked receiver room.

At tight end, Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram departed for the Jaguars in free agency and that’s a good or bad thing depending on which Giants fan you ask. Daniel Bellinger and Jordan Akins will vie for the TE1 position with the newly acquired Ricky Seals-Jones also in the mix.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

There’s plenty of fantasy football questions for the G-Men, beginning with can Barkley stay healthy. Fantasy managers who have used a top pick on him the past two seasons have been burned and he’s someone who could easily return to his status as a top 10 tailback should he be able to stay on the field.

The other big question is the consistency of Daniel Jones at quarterback. His completion percentage has gone up with each passing season but he remains a turnover machine. If he can keep the giveaways down and stay healthy this year, he could increase his own fantasy value as well as the value of his receivers.