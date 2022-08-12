Jaguars projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

After a tumultuous 2021 season plagued by controversies surrounding former head coach Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get a fresh start in 2022 with Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson now at the helm.

The Jaguars made several big additions on both sides of the ball, namely using the No. 1 overall pick on Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. Offensively, the team is hoping that franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes a major leap in his second year with the franchise. That will play a major factor in the team finally climbing out of the basement of the AFC.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Jaguars depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard

Running back

James Robinson Travis Etienne Jr. Snoop Conner

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk Marvin Jones Jr. Zay Jones Laquon Treadwell Laviska Shenault Jr.

Tight end

Evan Engram Chris Manhertz Dan Arnold

Biggest offseason changes

The Jaguars were very active in free agency and the biggest move came when signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal. Kirk had a career-high 982 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Cardinals last season. The hope is that he can eclipse that in Duval County.

Along with Kirk, the team provided Lawrence with even more weapons with the likes of wideout Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram coming to town. And after suffering a season-ending foot injury in training camp last year, 2021 first-round running back Travis Etienne Jr. is healthy and ready to officially make his NFL debut.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

For both the Jags and fantasy managers alike, the question is can all of these parts come together to form a functioning offense. Lawrence struggled at points as a rookie last season but showed signs of promise at various points. He’s currently QB19 in average draft position and he can quickly exceed his value if he’s able to utilize the weapons around him.

On the running back front, James Robinson has been the top tailback in Jacksonville for the past two seasons but he’ll now share the load with Etienne. It remains to be seen if their fantasy ceiling will be limited by this set up or elevated.