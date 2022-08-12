Jets projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The New York Jets are hoping to take a major step forward offensively in 2022 as they have surrounded second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with more weapons and reinforcements on the offensive line that will hopefully keep him standing upright.

The Jets drafted speedy wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and added running back Breece Hall in the second round. The influx of offensive talent will give New York a chance to improve on its 4-13 record from a year ago.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 New York Jets ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Jets depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Joe Flacco Mike White Chris Streveler

Running back

Breece Hall Michael Carter Tevin Coleman Ty Johnson

Wide receiver

Corey Davis Elijah Moore Garrett Wilson Braxton Berrios Denzel Mims

Tight end

C.J. Uzomah Tyler Conklin Jeremy Ruckert

Kicker

Greg Zeurlein

Biggest offseason changes

The additions at each offensive skill position will give Wilson a chance to post better numbers in his second year. The addition of Hall gives the Jets a promising 1-2 punch at running back. Adding Wilson’s speed to Moore and Davis will improve the downfield passing game.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Can these additions on offense make Wilson a more productive quarterback? He showed flashes of potential as a rookie, but more times than not Wilson and the Jets were overmatched on the offensive side of the ball. Now Wilson has two legitimate deep threats in Davis and Garrett Wilson, a pass-catching back in Hall and better options at tight end with Uzomah and Conklin.