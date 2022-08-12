Lions projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Detroit Lions are heading into the new season with some momentum and a fan following. They’re the subject of “Hard Knocks” and have got some big personalities fans will surely be attracted to. Will that personality translate to wins on the field? Only time will tell.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Detroit Lions ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Lions depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Jared Goff Tim Boyle

Running back

D’Andre Swift Jamaal Williams Craig Reynolds

Wide receiver

D.J. Chark Jameson Williams (NFI) Amon-Ra St. Brown Quintez Cephus Josh Reynolds Kalif Raymond

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson Brock Wright

Kicker

Austin Seibert Riley Patterson

Biggest offseason changes

The Lions added some impactful players through the draft on both sides of the ball, but receiver Jameson Williams might not see the field this season as he recovers from a knee injury. Will Detroit’s offense be able to move the sticks consistently if Williams isn’t 100%?

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The Lions have plenty of talent with D’Andre Swift, Amon-ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson. Will Jared Goff be able to show why he was a former No. 1 overall pick and maintain the fantasy upside of these players, or will he continue to show inconsistency and drag them down a few spots? Hockenson is locked into his tier due to the lack of great tight ends, but Swift and St. Brown will be heavily impacted by Goff’s performance? Will they be able to crack the RB1/WR1 tier?