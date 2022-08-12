Packers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

Trading away Davante Adams was one of the big offseason moves in all of the NFL. Following the 2021 season, people thought it might be Aaron Rodgers’ last year in Green Bay but he agreed to a big deal this offseason just a week before Adams was traded. It will be interesting to see what both guys do this season as they will be without each other for the first time since 2014.

Rodgers is getting older, but he’s still played his best football as last season he won his fourth NFL MVP award. The Packers have been a good regular season game the past few years, but have really struggled in the postseason. Their loss to the 49ers at home was extremely disappointing last season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Green Bay Packers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Packers depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Jordan Love

Running back

Aaron Jones A.J. Dillon Kylin Hill (PUP)

Wide receiver

Allen Lazard Sammy Watkins Randall Cobb Christian Watson Romeo Doubs

Tight end

Robert Tonyan (PUP) Marcedes Lewis Josiah Deguara

Kicker

Mason Crosby

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest offseason change for the Packers by far was trading away Adams. Because they didn't have the money to extend him, it may have been the right move but trading away a receiver of that caliber is extremely disappointing to say the least. The only real addition to the offense will be Sammy Watkins who could have a bigger impact than expected.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Which wide receiver will make the biggest impact aside form Allen Lazard? I think it’s clear that Lazard will be Rodgers’ No. 1 target this season, but I think Christian Watson will be second. He is a young receiver who has the tools to be great in the NFL. Rodgers has been helping him out a lot as well with learning more and more every practice. I am interested to see which other receivers step up for the Packers this season, because Rodgers will get whoever he can involved.