Patriots projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots will once again be a tough out in the 2022 NFL season after making the playoffs last year behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick remains one of the top coaches in the NFL, and always finds a way to gain every little edge which adds up to big wins.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 New England Patriots ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Patriots depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Mac Jones Brian Hoyer Bailey Zappe

Running back

Damien Harris Rhamondre Stevenson Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receiver

DeVante Parker Jakobi Meyers Kendrick Bourne Nelson Agholor Tyquan Thronton

Tight end

Hunter Henry Jonnu Smith

Kicker

Nick Folk

Biggest offseason changes

The Patriots have largely stayed put in the offseason. Jones remains the starting quarterback, so there’s stability there. Adding DeVante Parker in a trade might qualify as the biggest change, because he immediately takes the top spot in the depth chart of largely unheralded receivers. Can this group continue to overachieve in 2022?

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

James White retired, so the running back depth chart could potentially be shaken up. Is Rhamondre Stevenson ready to be the top running back in this team? Damien Harris will continue to get touches, but Stevenson could get receiving work which makes him a bit more valuable. How the backfield and receiving group shakes out will ultimately swing how fantasy managers view Jones as well. He’s likely to be a streaming QB at best to begin the season.