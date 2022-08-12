Ravens projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

Last season, the Ravens had an injury-derailed season as they lost 10+ starters to season-ending injuries. It was an up and down season for the Ravens, to say the leastm as they held the No. 1 seed in the AFC eight weeks into the season but didn't end up making the playoffs. In Week 14, Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending ankle injury which really put them behind.

The Ravens are a team to watch out for this season, as they made some big moves this offseason. Wide receiver is their weakest position, but they have a few underrated guys to watch out for including James Proche and Devin Duvernay. The offensive line has been upgraded and that is needed as they must protect their franchise quarterback. As a lot of their top players are still slowly returning from injury, it could be a few weeks into the season before we see the Ravens at their best.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Baltimore Ravens ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Ravens depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley

Running back

J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards (PUP) Mike Davis Justice Hill

Wide receiver

Rashod Bateman Devin Duvernay James Proche II Tylan Wallace

Tight end

Mark Andrews Nick Boyle Charlie Kolar Isaiah Likely

Kicker

Justin Tucker

Biggest offseason changes

The first biggest move for this team was signing Marcus Williams and Morgan Moses. Williams is a major upgrade at safety and will make big plays for that defense, while Moses gives the Ravens a reliable right tackle to protect Lamar Jackson. Another big move was trading away Marquise Brown for a first-round pick. Brown is a big loss as he was the No. 1 option at receiver, but with the first-round pick, they drafted Tyler Linderbaum who should be a great center in Baltimore.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

What happens at wide receiver for the Ravens this season is a big question for me. Losing Brown hurts, but I feel like in that offense, they have guys with the talent capable to flourish. Another issue with the wide receiver position right now is the number of injuries they have as a good portion of their receivers are banged up. I wouldn't be surprised if they brought in a veteran receiver in the next few weeks. Another question is what is going on at running back with the injuries. JK Dobbins just got activated from the PUP which is huge for the Ravens, but how long will it take him to get back to normal?