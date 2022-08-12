Titans projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will go into the 2022 season hoping to recapture the No. 1 seed in the AFC and get all the way to the Super Bowl. The Titans were able to withstand the loss of Derrick Henry for much of last season, but they’ll be without star receiver A.J. Brown after he was traded to the Eagles.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Tennessee Titans ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Titans depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis Logan Woodside

Running back

Derrick Henry Dontrell Hilliard Hassan Haskins

Wide receiver

Robert Woods Treylon Burks Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Racey McMath Dez Fitzpatrick Kyle Phillips

Tight end

Austin Hooper Geoff Swaim

Biggest offseason changes

Brown being traded creates a hole in the receiving group. The Titans were never considered a pass-heavy team with Henry, but Ryan Tannehill is eventually going to have to make throws to win games. Will rookie Treylon Burks be able to step into a massive role right away, and will Robert Woods be healthy enough after recovering from a torn ACL to be a No. 1 receiver?

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question involves Tennessee’s passing game on both the quarterback and receiver front. Can Tannehill be a viable streaming option or even a solid regular starter? Do the Titans give Malik Willis any snaps if Tannehill struggles? Do Burks and Woods carry any value outside or are they stuck in the WR3/WR4 range depending on roster rules? It’s yet to be determined if anyone outside Henry has fantasy relevance in this offense.