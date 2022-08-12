Dallas Goedert: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Dallas Goedert is officially entering his first season as the bonafide No. 1 tight end of the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Zach Ertz trade last October, Goedert posted 56 receptions on 76 targets for 830 yards and four touchdowns. He also locked in his best catch rating since his rookie season (73.7%).

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Goedert finished his fourth NFL season with a career-best 109 total fantasy points, averaging 7.3 points per game.

Philadelphia Eagles offseason moves

The Eagles made a huge splash in the draft and free agency this offseason. They traded for WR A.J. Brown during the NFL Draft, came away with defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center, Cam Jurgens, in the first two rounds. In free agency, they re-signed star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and added cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Haason Reddick.

2022 best case scenario

Goedert and Jalen Hurts had various connection issues during games last season, but it appears that time is over and done. They’ve had an entire offseason and training camp to adapt to each other’s strengths, and are reportedly “closer than ever” in their two years of playing in the same offense. With Brown and DeVonta Smith creating advantages on the outside, Goedert could be an efficient volume-based option on a weekly basis.

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case scenario here is that Hurts struggles early in the season, and Goedert fails to get into a consistent rhythm — which appeared to be the case for most of last year. Four touchdowns is undeniably pretty low, given the 781 snaps he played in 2021. He’ll need to become a more reliable red zone weapon, and capitalize on his opportunities from Hurts in order to finally get over the hump as an elite NFL tight end.

2022 prediction

While Goedert has showcased his unique talent over his four NFL seasons, he’s only being selected as the overall TE8 in half-PPR drafts, per FantasyPros. Despite the aforementioned concerns, the Eagles did have enough faith in Goedert last November when they made him the highest-paid tight end in football — trailing only Travis Kelce. We can expect him to make huge strides this season as the primary pass catcher at his position.