Mike Gesicki: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

While Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki had a decent season last year, it was expected that his numbers would be better than they were. Finishing with only two touchdowns was disappointing, especially after scoring six in the previous season. Miami was in a tough situation last year, and we should see bet numbers from that offense this season.

He is the clear cut number one tight end in Miami, so I would expect him to get his targets still. However, adding one of the NFL’s best wide receivers will change this offense around. There is also a new coaching staff, so it'll be interesting to see how that plays out.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Gesicki had 73 receptions for 780 yards, and two touchdowns.

Fantasy: He finished the season as TE9 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Gesicki scored 165.0 points (9.7 per game), while scoring 92 (5.4 per game) in standard.

Dolphins offseason moves

Acquiring WR Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest move in the NFL offseason. Hill gives the Dolphins another great receiver. Teams will now have to focus on stopping Waddle, Hill, and Gesicki which is going to be a nightmare. They also signed Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, which should give Tua Tagovailoa some more protection.

2022 best case scenario

Gesicki finishes around TE4-TE6. Adding Hill forces teams to have to stop two great receivers and that should open up the field for Gesicki. If the Dolphins can structure the offense the right way, Gesicki will have a ton of opportunities to make big plays

2022 worst case scenario

Finishing around TE12-TE14 would be the worst. The decrease in numbers would be because of Hill taking targets away from Gesicki. The new coaching staff could also move away from getting the tight end involved as much, which I doubt. But if the Dolphins want to win anything, Gesicki will have to be a big piece to this offense.

2022 prediction

I expect Gesicki to finish right around WR7. I think adding Hill will boost Gesicki’s numbers a bit. Gesicki also has a ton of time spent with Tua and they have developed a good relationship. I think a good portion of Miami’s offensive weapon’s statistics increase this year.