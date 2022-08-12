Hunter Henry: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Last free agency, the New England Patriots signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith which were a big upgrade for them at the position. It seemed like they overpaid, but with the way their offense has been since Mac Jones took over, it might be the right decision.

His numbers should increase a bit this season as he’s played a year in that Patriots offense. With Josh McDaniels being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, it'll be interesting to see if the Patriots switch things up this season.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Henry had 50 receptions for 603 yards, and nine touchdowns. While the yards and receptions aren’t over the top, the nine touchdown were tied for the second most in the NFL.

Fantasy: He finished the season as TE10 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Henry scored 164.3 points (10.3 per game), while scoring 114.3 (7.1 per game) in standard.

Patriots offseason moves

The Patriots offense added DeVante Parker in a trade with the Dolphins. While it wasn't the biggest move of the offseason, Parker is an extremely underrated receiver whose numbers should increase with a new scenery. This gives the Patriots a legitimate number one wide receiver.

2022 best case scenario

TE6-TE8 is the best I see Henry finishing. I think adding Parker helps increase his numbers with defenses having to stop a legitimate wide receiver now. Henry and Joanne Smith’s numbers should both increase in the 2022-23 season.

2022 worst case scenario

Finishing around TE12-TE14 would be the worst that Henry finishes as long as he’s healthy. If he finished there, a big reason would be because of the new offensive style. I don't see adding Parker being a negative in any way.

2022 prediction

I expect Henry finishing around TE8-TE9. Between him and Smith, the tight ends should be heavily involved in this offense, especially with how much money the Patriots paid them. The Patriots have been known to love tight ends in Belichick’s time as head coach.