Heisman Trophy odds for Tyler Van Dyke, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who enters the season as an intriguing sleeper pick in the Heisman race.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Van Dyke currently has +3500 odds to win take home the award at the end of the season. That puts him right behind Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the board at +3000.

2021 Stats

As a redshirt freshman for the Hurricanes last year, Van Dyke took over for an injured D’Eriq King early on and ended up starting nine games down the stretch. His true breakthrough moment came during the team’s 31-30 victory over NC State in late October, going 25-33 for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the season completing 62.3% of his passes for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

As a result, the Connecticut native was named ACC Rookie of the Year and tabbed as a potential Heisman darkhorse for this upcoming season.

What does Tyler Van Dyke need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

There’s a lot of hype and expectations being thrust onto Miami with the arrival of Mario Cristobal as the new head coach and Van Dyke’s Heisman candidacy will be tied to their ability to live up to those expectations.

The QB’s first major test will come on September 17 when the Canes visit College Station, TX, to meet one of the nation’s toughest defenses in Texas A&M. If he passes that test, he’ll be vaulted into the conversation and will be set up nicely down the stretch until his next test at Clemson in mid-November. If he passes that test and leads the “U” to an ACC title, he’ll have a strong chance at becoming the third Hurricanes QB to hoist the award.