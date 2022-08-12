How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 1

La Liga action begins for the 2022-23 season with Osasuna taking on Sevilla Friday on Matchday 1. Sevilla will be hoping to challenge the hierarchy of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this season. That trio will likely be in a heated race for the league title.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a rate at $9.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

There’s not a lot of intrigue for this first set of games. Barcelona’s new additions will get a soft landing spot when they face Rayo Vallecano. Getafe and Atletico Madrid is likely the best matchup of this slate.

La Liga Matchday 1 schedule

Friday, August 12

Osasuna vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13

Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol, 11 a.m. ET

Valladolid vs. Villarreal, 1 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 14

Cadiz vs. Real Sociedad, 11:30 a.m. ET

Valencia vs. Girona, 1:30 p.m. ET

Almeria vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m. ET

Monday, August 15

Athletic Club vs. Mallorca, 11:30 a.m. ET

Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid, 1:30 p.m. ET

Real Betis vs. Elche, 3:30 p.m. ET