Robert Tonyan: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan had a great 2020 season and many people had high hopes for him last season. Prior to his injury, Tony was having an average year, but his season ended early as he tore his ACL in Week 8, which hurt the Packers offense.

Behind Tonyan is Josiah Degura who should have the best season of his career this year. The Packers have been outspoken that they’re optimistic that Tonyan is ready to go by Week 1, but that is just hope. Recovering from ACL injuries are extremely tough and it will take time for him to get back to his normal self.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Tonyan had 18 receptions for 204 yards, and two touchdowns. He played in just eight games last season after suffering a season ending knee injury.

Fantasy: He finished the season as TE50 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Tonyan scored 50.4 points (6.3 per game), while scoring 32.4 (4.1 per game) in standard.

Packers offseason moves

The Packers were apart of one of the biggest trades this offseason trading away WR Davante Adams for a number of draft picks. They went out and signed WR Sammy Watkins while also re-signing WR Allen Lazard, who is due for a career year. In the draft, they took a shot on WR Christian Watson, who was one of the more underrated receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 best case scenario

I think the best case scenario for Tonyan would be TE8. But that could be a bit of a stretch especially given his numbers before injury lasts season. When on the field this season, I expect Rodgers to target him a great amount especially after losing his top receiver in Adams.

2022 worst case scenario

Anywhere from TE16 to TE20. Nobody knows how he will return from this ACL injury and in the past, it usually takes guys one full season in their come back before they look like their previous selves or better. I also expect the Packers to get Degura involved in the offense much more this season.

2022 prediction

I will say right around TE12. I think once Tonyan is back on the field playing, it will take a few weeks before he is back to normal. With that, his snaps could be limited early on coming back from the injury. I think we will see him at his best much later in the season around Week 13 and later.