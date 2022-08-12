 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down cut line for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

It’s Friday at FedEx St. Jude Championship, and with Day 2 comes the pairing of the field. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day.

By DKNation Staff
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 11, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday. In the morning, we’ve got a few golfers grouped up at the top, including Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun. All three are tied at -8 with Theegala in action and the other two set to tee off later in the afternoon Friday. Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy are also toward the top of the leaderboard early in Round 2.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the TOURNAMENT as of now?

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the cut line for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is -1. If the tournament were to end right now, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler would miss the cut. Most of those big names have yet to tee off for their round, so we’ll see how the cut line progresses and how they all perform.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

