Tight end rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our tight end dynasty rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball after a reception as Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Much like in redraft leagues, top tight ends are hard to come by in dynasty leagues. That makes them rare and rare is good in fantasy. Of course, in leagues where you need to start just one, they aren’t quite as rare, but you still have to work at getting a good one. Below here are some really good ones and some not so good.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

Travis Kelce is getting up there in years, so Kyle Pitts is the no-brainer No. 1 tight end in dynasty leagues. But that doesn’t mean Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Greg Kittle are chump change. And when you compare those top players to the rest of the tight end landscape, you can still feel very good about grabbing the older, consistent guys early in drafts.

If you can’t land a true stud at tight end, grab more than one good prospect later in drafts. This is dynasty, so you want those developmental guys in hopes that they’ll turn into the next Kelce or Andrews.

Tight end rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Name Team
Kyle Pitts ATL
Mark Andrews BAL
Travis Kelce KC
George Kittle SF
Darren Waller LV
T.J. Hockenson DET
Dallas Goedert PHI
Dalton Schultz DAL
Pat Freiermuth PIT
Cole Kmet CHI
Dawson Knox BUF
Mike Gesicki MIA
Noah Fant SEA
Zach Ertz ARI
Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
Trey McBride ARI
Hunter Henry NE
David Njoku CLE
Evan Engram JAC
Gerald Everett LAC
Robert Tonyan GB
Logan Thomas WAS
Tyler Higbee LAR
Brevin Jordan HOU
Austin Hooper TEN
Greg Dulcich DEN
Jonnu Smith NE
Adam Trautman NO
Jelani Woods IND
Hayden Hurst CIN
Harrison Bryant CLE
C.J. Uzomah NYJ
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ
O.J. Howard BUF

