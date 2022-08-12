Tight end rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Much like in redraft leagues, top tight ends are hard to come by in dynasty leagues. That makes them rare and rare is good in fantasy. Of course, in leagues where you need to start just one, they aren’t quite as rare, but you still have to work at getting a good one. Below here are some really good ones and some not so good.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

Travis Kelce is getting up there in years, so Kyle Pitts is the no-brainer No. 1 tight end in dynasty leagues. But that doesn’t mean Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Greg Kittle are chump change. And when you compare those top players to the rest of the tight end landscape, you can still feel very good about grabbing the older, consistent guys early in drafts.

If you can’t land a true stud at tight end, grab more than one good prospect later in drafts. This is dynasty, so you want those developmental guys in hopes that they’ll turn into the next Kelce or Andrews.