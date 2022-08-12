 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quarterback rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our quarterback dynasty rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a sidearm pass under the pass rush of Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Welcome to the 2022 NFL season! We are firmly entrenched in the era of the quarterback. If you don’t have an exceptional quarterback, the chances of your team winning a Super Bowl are slim. But, how about in fantasy football? How much dynasty draft capital do you put into a quarterback for our pretend teams?

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks

My philosophy for drafting dynasty quarterbacks is usually to wait on quarterback. But, I usually don’t wait as long as I would for redraft leagues. As long as it’s a 1 QB league, I know I don’t have to grab Justin Herbert or Patrick Mahomes extremely early, but I also don’t want to wait for the Ryan Tannehills of the world. That has me watching out for quarterback runs and queuing up three or four quarterbacks I’d be happy with. But, you have to be willing to just bite the bullet if you miss out. That means taking a couple prospects and one veteran, say, Ryan Tannehill.

Quarterback rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Name Team
Name Team
Josh Allen BUF
Patrick Mahomes II KC
Justin Herbert LAC
Joe Burrow CIN
Kyler Murray ARI
Lamar Jackson BAL
Dak Prescott DAL
Russell Wilson DEN
Jalen Hurts PHI
Trey Lance SF
Deshaun Watson CLE
Matthew Stafford LAR
Trevor Lawrence JAC
Justin Fields CHI
Aaron Rodgers GB
Derek Carr LV
Tua Tagovailoa MIA
Mac Jones NE
Kirk Cousins MIN
Zach Wilson NYJ
Tom Brady TB
Kenny Pickett PIT
Davis Mills HOU
Ryan Tannehill TEN
Jameis Winston NO
Matt Ryan IND
Baker Mayfield CAR
Carson Wentz WAS
Jared Goff DET
Daniel Jones NYG
Malik Willis TEN
Desmond Ridder ATL
Mitch Trubisky PIT
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
Matt Corral CAR

More From DraftKings Nation