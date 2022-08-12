Quarterback rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Welcome to the 2022 NFL season! We are firmly entrenched in the era of the quarterback. If you don’t have an exceptional quarterback, the chances of your team winning a Super Bowl are slim. But, how about in fantasy football? How much dynasty draft capital do you put into a quarterback for our pretend teams?

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks

My philosophy for drafting dynasty quarterbacks is usually to wait on quarterback. But, I usually don’t wait as long as I would for redraft leagues. As long as it’s a 1 QB league, I know I don’t have to grab Justin Herbert or Patrick Mahomes extremely early, but I also don’t want to wait for the Ryan Tannehills of the world. That has me watching out for quarterback runs and queuing up three or four quarterbacks I’d be happy with. But, you have to be willing to just bite the bullet if you miss out. That means taking a couple prospects and one veteran, say, Ryan Tannehill.