Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season and to your new dynasty team! If you’re here, you’re looking for a little guidance in who to pick as your dynasty running backs. As I wrote in my dynasty wide receiver rankings, running backs are fragile creatures. Well, not fragile, but they get worn down much quicker than wide receivers and tight ends. In dynasty, we are always thinking long term and want to pick players who can help our fake teams for 10+ seasons. Unfortunately, there are very few running backs who are actually productive for that long.
2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs
So, how should we go about drafting running backs in dynasty? Thanks for asking! I prefer going after stud wide receivers who I believe I can set and forget for years to come. And since running backs are riskier, I’ll wait a little longer on them, but pick a whole lot of them in an attempt to hit on a small percentage of them.
If Jonathan Taylor were staring at me in the first round, I couldn’t pass him up, but he might be the only one.
Running back rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues
|Name
|Team
|Name
|Team
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|James Conner
|ARI
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|James Cook
|BUF
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|Damien Harris
|NE
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|Rachaad White
|TB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|James Robinson
|JAC
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|Zamir White
|LV
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|NE
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|Snoop Conner
|JAC
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO