Running back rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our running backs dynasty rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By DKNation Staff
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season and to your new dynasty team! If you’re here, you’re looking for a little guidance in who to pick as your dynasty running backs. As I wrote in my dynasty wide receiver rankings, running backs are fragile creatures. Well, not fragile, but they get worn down much quicker than wide receivers and tight ends. In dynasty, we are always thinking long term and want to pick players who can help our fake teams for 10+ seasons. Unfortunately, there are very few running backs who are actually productive for that long.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

So, how should we go about drafting running backs in dynasty? Thanks for asking! I prefer going after stud wide receivers who I believe I can set and forget for years to come. And since running backs are riskier, I’ll wait a little longer on them, but pick a whole lot of them in an attempt to hit on a small percentage of them.

If Jonathan Taylor were staring at me in the first round, I couldn’t pass him up, but he might be the only one.

Name Team
Jonathan Taylor IND
Najee Harris PIT
D'Andre Swift DET
Christian McCaffrey CAR
Javonte Williams DEN
Breece Hall NYJ
Austin Ekeler LAC
Joe Mixon CIN
Dalvin Cook MIN
Saquon Barkley NYG
Nick Chubb CLE
Alvin Kamara NO
Derrick Henry TEN
Travis Etienne Jr. JAC
Cam Akers LAR
J.K. Dobbins BAL
Ken Walker III SEA
Antonio Gibson WAS
Aaron Jones GB
AJ Dillon GB
David Montgomery CHI
Leonard Fournette TB
Elijah Mitchell SF
James Conner ARI
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
Josh Jacobs LV
James Cook BUF
Miles Sanders PHI
Kareem Hunt CLE
Damien Harris NE
Tony Pollard DAL
Chase Edmonds MIA
Rachaad White TB
Rhamondre Stevenson NE
Devin Singletary BUF
Michael Carter NYJ
Rashaad Penny SEA
Isaiah Spiller LAC
Dameon Pierce HOU
Alexander Mattison MIN
James Robinson JAC
Melvin Gordon III DEN
Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
Zamir White LV
Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR
Tyler Allgeier ATL
Ronald Jones II KC
Khalil Herbert CHI
Kenneth Gainwell PHI
Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
Nyheim Hines IND
Gus Edwards BAL
J.D. McKissic WAS
Sony Michel MIA
D'Onta Foreman CAR
Jamaal Williams DET
Chuba Hubbard CAR
Trey Sermon SF
D'Ernest Johnson CLE
Darrel Williams ARI
Raheem Mostert MIA
Marlon Mack HOU
Kenyan Drake LV
Pierre Strong Jr. NE
Chris Evans CIN
Hassan Haskins TEN
Tyrion Davis-Price SF
Myles Gaskin MIA
Kyren Williams LAR
Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
Jerome Ford CLE
Zack Moss BUF
Tyler Badie BAL
Mark Ingram II NO
Boston Scott PHI
Jaret Patterson WAS
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
Kylin Hill GB
Eno Benjamin ARI
Samaje Perine CIN
Mike Davis BAL
Keaontay Ingram ARI
Jerick McKinnon KC
Damien Williams ATL
Jermar Jefferson DET
Phillip Lindsay IND
Kevin Harris NE
Ty Johnson NYJ
Justin Jackson DET
Ty Chandler MIN
Rex Burkhead HOU
Kene Nwangwu MIN
Snoop Conner JAC
Darrynton Evans CHI
Joshua Kelley LAC
Isiah Pacheco KC
Larry Rountree III LAC
Tony Jones Jr. NO

