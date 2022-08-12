Running back rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season and to your new dynasty team! If you’re here, you’re looking for a little guidance in who to pick as your dynasty running backs. As I wrote in my dynasty wide receiver rankings, running backs are fragile creatures. Well, not fragile, but they get worn down much quicker than wide receivers and tight ends. In dynasty, we are always thinking long term and want to pick players who can help our fake teams for 10+ seasons. Unfortunately, there are very few running backs who are actually productive for that long.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

So, how should we go about drafting running backs in dynasty? Thanks for asking! I prefer going after stud wide receivers who I believe I can set and forget for years to come. And since running backs are riskier, I’ll wait a little longer on them, but pick a whole lot of them in an attempt to hit on a small percentage of them.

If Jonathan Taylor were staring at me in the first round, I couldn’t pass him up, but he might be the only one.