Wide receiver rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and many of you will be starting up the grand adventure that is a dynasty league. And one thing you should know about dynasty is that wide receivers are key. Much depends on your league setting of course, but on average, top receivers are more consistent and have longer careers than running backs. That usually means you want to give them a bump in dynasty compared to redraft.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver

The good news is that there are a bunch of great, young wide receivers in the league and I see no reason not to take one with your first round pick. Of course, like in redraft, running backs who get 20+ touches a game are scarce, and could take precedent based on rarity. But, you have to be ready for that running back to be out of the league much sooner than you would hope.