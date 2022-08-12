 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wide receiver rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

We take you through our wide receiver dynasty rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after getting a first down during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and many of you will be starting up the grand adventure that is a dynasty league. And one thing you should know about dynasty is that wide receivers are key. Much depends on your league setting of course, but on average, top receivers are more consistent and have longer careers than running backs. That usually means you want to give them a bump in dynasty compared to redraft.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver

The good news is that there are a bunch of great, young wide receivers in the league and I see no reason not to take one with your first round pick. Of course, like in redraft, running backs who get 20+ touches a game are scarce, and could take precedent based on rarity. But, you have to be ready for that running back to be out of the league much sooner than you would hope.

Wide receiver rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

Name Team
Name Team
Ja'Marr Chase CIN
Justin Jefferson MIN
CeeDee Lamb DAL
Cooper Kupp LAR
A.J. Brown PHI
Stefon Diggs BUF
Tee Higgins CIN
Davante Adams LV
Jaylen Waddle MIA
DK Metcalf SEA
Deebo Samuel SF
Tyreek Hill MIA
DJ Moore CAR
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
Diontae Johnson PIT
Terry McLaurin WAS
Chris Godwin TB
Drake London ATL
Mike Evans TB
Jameson Williams DET
Garrett Wilson NYJ
Rashod Bateman BAL
Elijah Moore NYJ
Courtland Sutton DEN
Treylon Burks TEN
Jerry Jeudy DEN
Mike Williams LAC
Keenan Allen LAC
DeVonta Smith PHI
Darnell Mooney CHI
Chris Olave NO
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
Marquise Brown ARI
Amari Cooper CLE
JuJu Smith-Schuster KC
Gabriel Davis BUF
Kadarius Toney NYG
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
George Pickens PIT
Skyy Moore KC
Brandin Cooks HOU
Brandon Aiyuk SF
Allen Robinson II LAR
Michael Thomas NO
Jahan Dotson WAS
Allen Lazard GB
Chase Claypool PIT
Hunter Renfrow LV
Tyler Lockett SEA
Christian Kirk JAC
Jalen Tolbert DAL
Christian Watson GB
Michael Gallup DAL
Rondale Moore ARI
Calvin Ridley ATL
Adam Thielen MIN
Robert Woods TEN
Tyler Boyd CIN
Russell Gage TB
DJ Chark Jr. DET
Kenny Golladay NYG
David Bell CLE
Romeo Doubs GB
Jakobi Meyers NE
Joshua Palmer LAC
Odell Beckham Jr. FA
Alec Pierce IND
Corey Davis NYJ
Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC
Jarvis Landry NO
Tim Patrick DEN
Van Jefferson LAR
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
DeVante Parker NE
Nico Collins HOU
Curtis Samuel WAS
Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
K.J. Osborn MIN
William Fuller V FA
Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
Mecole Hardman KC
Kendrick Bourne NE
Robbie Anderson CAR
KJ Hamler DEN
John Metchie III HOU
Parris Campbell IND
Jamison Crowder BUF
Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
Khalil Shakir BUF
Julio Jones TB
Bryan Edwards ATL
Tyquan Thornton NE
Dyami Brown WAS
Sterling Shepard NYG
Marquez Callaway NO
Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA
James Washington DAL
A.J. Green ARI
Darius Slayton NYG
Amari Rodgers GB
Velus Jones Jr. CHI
Dee Eskridge SEA
Byron Pringle CHI
Jalen Reagor PHI
Braxton Berrios NYJ
Calvin Austin III PIT
Zay Jones JAC
Anthony Schwartz CLE
Quez Watkins PHI

More From DraftKings Nation