Wide receiver rankings for 2022 dynasty fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and many of you will be starting up the grand adventure that is a dynasty league. And one thing you should know about dynasty is that wide receivers are key. Much depends on your league setting of course, but on average, top receivers are more consistent and have longer careers than running backs. That usually means you want to give them a bump in dynasty compared to redraft.
2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receiver
The good news is that there are a bunch of great, young wide receivers in the league and I see no reason not to take one with your first round pick. Of course, like in redraft, running backs who get 20+ touches a game are scarce, and could take precedent based on rarity. But, you have to be ready for that running back to be out of the league much sooner than you would hope.
|Name
|Team
|Name
|Team
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|Davante Adams
|LV
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|Drake London
|ATL
|Mike Evans
|TB
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|Chris Olave
|NO
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|George Pickens
|PIT
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|Christian Watson
|GB
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|Russell Gage
|TB
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|David Bell
|CLE
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|William Fuller V
|FA
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|John Metchie III
|HOU
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|Julio Jones
|TB
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|James Washington
|DAL
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|Quez Watkins
|PHI