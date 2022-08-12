Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for lightweight bout

Boxing fans get a bit of a bizarre fight to open the weekend. Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey face off in a lightweight bout atop a card in Prescott, Arizona that will air on a pretty random website called Redemption PPV.

Farmer and Bey are names in the boxing world, or more precisely were names in the boxing world. Both have fought in title fights, but neither has fought in over two years. Farmer last fought in December 2020, losing his IBF junior lightweight title to Joseph Diaz via unanimous decision. He is 30-5-1 (1 NC) and had made four successful title defenses prior to the loss. Bey last fought in December 2019, losing a split decision to George Kambosos Jr. He is 23-3-1 (1 NC) and has a pair of title fight losses on his record.

Farmer is favored coming into this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -450 to win while Bey is +310. The sportsbook will have odds for a few other fights on the card. Tramaine Williams is a -1800 favorite in a junior featherweight bout against Jetro Pabustan, Keenan Carbajal is a -1400 favorite in a featherweight bout against Aelio Mesquita, and Lorenzo Simpson is a -2000 favorite in a middleweight bout against against Tyi Edmonds.

How to watch Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey

The fight is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and according to the countdown clock on the Redemption PPV website, the event starts at 4 p.m. ET. That likely is the full main card as opposed to just the main event. Fight fans can purchase the card for $29.99.

Full Card for Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey