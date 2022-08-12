 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off at 8:15 a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
J.J. Spaun of the United States reacts to his shot plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and J.J. Spaun is making his case to reach the 2022 TOUR Championship as he stands at -11, holding a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt entering Moving Day on Saturday.

The fight isn’t just for tournament position at the St. Jude, as plenty of points are on the line as well during the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 players on points after this event will advance to the BMW Championship next week in Wilmington, Delaware. From there, the best 30 are off to Atlanta and East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, where the winner takes home an $18 million prize for victory.

A total of 33 players that didn’t make the cut for the weekend and were ranked higher than 70th in FedEx points are now eliminated from the Playoffs. A total of 92 players are still in contention, and 69 of them will add to their points total this weekend after surviving Friday’s cut down to the top 65 and ties.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and NBC has broadcast duties from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, with both the Golf Channel and NBC portions available on the Peacock streaming service as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM J.J. Spaun Sepp Straka
1:50 PM Troy Merritt Denny McCarthy
1:40 PM Brian Harman Tony Finau
1:30 PM Cameron Smith Ryan Palmer
1:20 PM Adam Scott Emiliano Grillo
1:10 PM K.H. Lee Sahith Theegala
1:00 PM Kevin Kisner Tyler Duncan
12:50 PM Trey Mullinax Lucas Glover
12:35 PM Andrew Putnam Wyndham Clark
12:25 PM Will Zalatoris James Hahn
12:15 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Justin Thomas
12:05 PM Maverick McNealy Sam Burns
11:55 AM Sam Ryder Lee Hodges
11:45 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Patrick Cantlay
11:35 AM Si Woo Kim Tyrrell Hatton
11:25 AM Max Homa Michael Thompson
11:15 AM Collin Morikawa Davis Riley
11:05 AM Jon Rahm Joohyung Kim
10:55 AM Shane Lowry Xander Schauffele
10:45 AM Dylan Frittelli Hayden Buckley
10:35 AM Adam Hadwin Taylor Pendrith
10:20 AM J.T. Poston Sebastián Muñoz
10:10 AM Rickie Fowler David Lipsky
10:00 AM Keith Mitchell Adam Schenk
9:50 AM Aaron Rai Adam Svensson
9:40 AM Beau Hossler Brendon Todd
9:30 AM Taylor Moore Viktor Hovland
9:20 AM Joaquin Niemann Mackenzie Hughes
9:10 AM Aaron Wise Martin Laird
9:00 AM Robert Streb Mito Pereira
8:50 AM Sungjae Im Corey Conners
8:40 AM Stephan Jaeger Gary Woodland
8:30 AM Marc Leishman Cam Davis
8:20 AM Chez Reavie Cameron Young
8:15 AM Greyson Sigg

