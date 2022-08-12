We’re entering the third day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and J.J. Spaun is making his case to reach the 2022 TOUR Championship as he stands at -11, holding a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt entering Moving Day on Saturday.

The fight isn’t just for tournament position at the St. Jude, as plenty of points are on the line as well during the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 players on points after this event will advance to the BMW Championship next week in Wilmington, Delaware. From there, the best 30 are off to Atlanta and East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, where the winner takes home an $18 million prize for victory.

A total of 33 players that didn’t make the cut for the weekend and were ranked higher than 70th in FedEx points are now eliminated from the Playoffs. A total of 92 players are still in contention, and 69 of them will add to their points total this weekend after surviving Friday’s cut down to the top 65 and ties.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and NBC has broadcast duties from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, with both the Golf Channel and NBC portions available on the Peacock streaming service as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday.