MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Friday, August 12

The MLB will feature 14 games to be played throughout the night on Friday, Aug. 12 with every team set to take the field aside from the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs after playing in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night. The most interesting matchup of the night will be the Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals with St. Louis leading the National League Central division by a half-game.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Friday, August 12

Yankees Moneyline (-120)

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game road series with the Boston Red Sox, and they’ve got a great shot at picking up a victory in Game 1 on Friday night. The Yankees lost seven of their last eight games, but they will face Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 7.71 ERA over his last five starts since being activated from the injured list. Meanwhile, Yankees starter Domingo German allowed a combined five runs over his last three starts over a span of 14.2 innings of work.

Giants -1.5 (-120)

The San Francisco Giants have a significant pitching advantage on Friday night when they begin a three-game home set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlos Rodon has a 2.95 ERA over 22 starts in Year 1 with the Giants, while Bryse Wilson has a 5.86 ERA through 12 starts and 15 appearances. The Giants rank 10th in runs per game (4.6) with the Pirates checking in at No. 28 in that stat (3.6).

Phillies-Mets Over 7 runs (-115)

This is a strong pitching matchup on both sides, but these offenses are good enough to reach seven runs in this spot. The New York Mets rank No. 3 in runs per game (4.9) with the Philadelphia Phillies scoring 4.7 runs per game, the seventh-most in the MLB. Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez (3.68 ERA) will get the start, and Max Scherzer (1.98) will throw for the Mets.

Jose Berrios Over 3.5 strikeouts (-180)

The payout will not be all that substantial, but it would be a real surprise if the Toronto Blue Jays starter fails to get to four strikeouts. He struck out an average of 7.8 hitters in the five starts before his last game when he had just one K over 3.2 innings against the Minnesota Twins. The Cleveland Guardians struck out 7.0 times per game, which is the fewest in the league, but Berrios will pass this strikeout total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.