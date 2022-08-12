Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season! And, if you’ve come looking for individual defensive player ranking, you’ve come to the right spot!
There isn’t as much uniformity between IDP league scoring, so it’s a very good idea to double check scoring and what positions are required. For our purposes, defensive lineman aren’t separated between inside and outside, so that hurts the leagues most dominant defender, Aaron Donald. But, if you are in a league that requires a defensive tackle, Donald gets a huge bump. That’s just one big example of variations in your league setup, so be sure to check them carefully.
Our rankings are based on the following scoring.
Solo Tackles — 1.5 points
Assisted Tackles — .75 points
Tackles for Loss — 2 points
Sacks — 4 points
Interceptions — 5 points
Fumbles Forced — 4 points
Fumble Recoveries — 4 points
Defensive Touchdowns — 6 points
Safeties — 2 points
Passes Defended — 1.5 points
IDP rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|TEAM
|POS
|1
|Bobby Wagner
|LAR
|LB
|2
|Jordyn Brooks
|SEA
|LB
|3
|Roquan Smith
|CHI
|LB
|4
|Devin White
|TB
|LB
|5
|Foye Oluokun
|JAC
|LB
|6
|Micah Parsons
|DAL
|LB
|7
|Derwin James Jr.
|LAC
|S
|8
|Myles Garrett
|CLE
|DE
|9
|T.J. Watt
|PIT
|LB
|10
|Nick Bosa
|SF
|DE
|11
|Eric Kendricks
|MIN
|LB
|12
|Fred Warner
|SF
|LB
|13
|Blake Martinez
|NYG
|LB
|14
|C.J. Mosley
|NYJ
|LB
|15
|Logan Wilson
|CIN
|LB
|16
|De'Vondre Campbell
|GB
|LB
|17
|Jamal Adams
|SEA
|S
|18
|Aaron Donald
|LAR
|DT
|19
|Shaquille Leonard
|IND
|LB
|20
|Deion Jones
|ATL
|LB
|21
|Budda Baker
|ARI
|S
|22
|Jeremy Chinn
|CAR
|S
|23
|Jordan Poyer
|BUF
|S
|24
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|TB
|S
|25
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|PIT
|S
|26
|Cole Holcomb
|WAS
|LB
|27
|Harrison Smith
|MIN
|S
|28
|Nick Bolton
|KC
|LB
|29
|Kevin Byard
|TEN
|S
|30
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|CLE
|LB
|31
|Jalen Thompson
|ARI
|S
|32
|Kenny Moore II
|IND
|CB
|33
|Vonn Bell
|CIN
|S
|34
|Jessie Bates III
|CIN
|S
|35
|Justin Simmons
|DEN
|S
|36
|Lavonte David
|TB
|LB
|37
|Demario Davis
|NO
|LB
|38
|Johnathan Abram
|LV
|S
|39
|Joey Bosa
|LAC
|DE
|40
|Bobby Okereke
|IND
|LB
|41
|Xavier McKinney
|NYG
|S
|42
|Kyle Dugger
|NE
|S
|43
|Kamren Curl
|WAS
|S
|44
|Danielle Hunter
|MIN
|DE
|45
|Isaiah Simmons
|ARI
|LB
|46
|Cameron Heyward
|PIT
|DE
|47
|Chase Young
|WAS
|DE
|48
|Shaq Thompson
|CAR
|LB
|49
|Brian Burns
|CAR
|DE
|50
|Jordan Hicks
|MIN
|LB
|51
|Jerome Baker
|MIA
|LB
|52
|Zaven Collins
|ARI
|LB
|53
|Tremaine Edmunds
|BUF
|LB
|54
|Josh Allen
|JAC
|DE
|55
|Denzel Perryman
|LV
|LB
|56
|Myles Jack
|PIT
|LB
|57
|Cameron Jordan
|NO
|DE
|58
|Maxx Crosby
|LV
|DE
|59
|Robert Quinn
|CHI
|LB
|60
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|DAL
|DE
|61
|T.J. Edwards
|PHI
|LB
|62
|Sam Hubbard
|CIN
|DE
|63
|Trey Hendrickson
|CIN
|DE
|64
|Leonard Williams
|NYG
|DE
|65
|Jayron Kearse
|DAL
|S
|66
|Devin Lloyd
|JAC
|LB
|67
|DeForest Buckner
|IND
|DT
|68
|Cody Barton
|SEA
|LB
|69
|Taylor Rapp
|LAR
|S
|70
|Christian Wilkins
|MIA
|DT
|71
|Christian Kirksey
|HOU
|LB
|72
|David Long Jr.
|TEN
|LB
|73
|Montez Sweat
|WAS
|DE
|74
|Jeffery Simmons
|TEN
|DT
|75
|Pete Werner
|NO
|LB
|76
|Tracy Walker III
|DET
|S
|77
|Logan Ryan
|TB
|CB
|78
|Marcus Maye
|NO
|S
|79
|Jordan Fuller
|LAR
|S
|80
|Chandler Jones
|LV
|LB
|81
|Dre Greenlaw
|SF
|LB
|82
|Jordan Whitehead
|NYJ
|S
|83
|John Johnson III
|CLE
|S
|84
|Matt Milano
|BUF
|LB
|85
|Jaquan Brisker
|CHI
|S
|86
|Jamin Davis
|WAS
|LB
|87
|Kyle Hamilton
|BAL
|S
|88
|Jaelan Phillips
|MIA
|DE
|89
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|NYG
|DE
|90
|Jevon Holland
|MIA
|S
|91
|Marcus Davenport
|NO
|DE
|92
|Haason Reddick
|PHI
|DE
|93
|Tyrann Mathieu
|NO
|S
|94
|Chris Jones
|KC
|DT
|95
|Grant Delpit
|CLE
|S
|96
|Nakobe Dean
|PHI
|LB
|97
|Jonathan Greenard
|HOU
|DE
|98
|Patrick Queen
|BAL
|LB
|99
|Nicholas Morrow
|CHI
|LB
|100
|Kyzir White
|PHI
|LB