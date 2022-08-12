 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IDP rankings for 2022 fantasy football

We rank the best IDP players for 2022 fantasy football

By Chet Gresham
Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL wild-card playoff football game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season! And, if you’ve come looking for individual defensive player ranking, you’ve come to the right spot!

There isn’t as much uniformity between IDP league scoring, so it’s a very good idea to double check scoring and what positions are required. For our purposes, defensive lineman aren’t separated between inside and outside, so that hurts the leagues most dominant defender, Aaron Donald. But, if you are in a league that requires a defensive tackle, Donald gets a huge bump. That’s just one big example of variations in your league setup, so be sure to check them carefully.

Our rankings are based on the following scoring.

Solo Tackles — 1.5 points
Assisted Tackles — .75 points
Tackles for Loss — 2 points
Sacks — 4 points
Interceptions — 5 points
Fumbles Forced — 4 points
Fumble Recoveries — 4 points
Defensive Touchdowns — 6 points
Safeties — 2 points
Passes Defended — 1.5 points

IDP rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rank PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
Rank PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
1 Bobby Wagner LAR LB
2 Jordyn Brooks SEA LB
3 Roquan Smith CHI LB
4 Devin White TB LB
5 Foye Oluokun JAC LB
6 Micah Parsons DAL LB
7 Derwin James Jr. LAC S
8 Myles Garrett CLE DE
9 T.J. Watt PIT LB
10 Nick Bosa SF DE
11 Eric Kendricks MIN LB
12 Fred Warner SF LB
13 Blake Martinez NYG LB
14 C.J. Mosley NYJ LB
15 Logan Wilson CIN LB
16 De'Vondre Campbell GB LB
17 Jamal Adams SEA S
18 Aaron Donald LAR DT
19 Shaquille Leonard IND LB
20 Deion Jones ATL LB
21 Budda Baker ARI S
22 Jeremy Chinn CAR S
23 Jordan Poyer BUF S
24 Antoine Winfield Jr. TB S
25 Minkah Fitzpatrick PIT S
26 Cole Holcomb WAS LB
27 Harrison Smith MIN S
28 Nick Bolton KC LB
29 Kevin Byard TEN S
30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah CLE LB
31 Jalen Thompson ARI S
32 Kenny Moore II IND CB
33 Vonn Bell CIN S
34 Jessie Bates III CIN S
35 Justin Simmons DEN S
36 Lavonte David TB LB
37 Demario Davis NO LB
38 Johnathan Abram LV S
39 Joey Bosa LAC DE
40 Bobby Okereke IND LB
41 Xavier McKinney NYG S
42 Kyle Dugger NE S
43 Kamren Curl WAS S
44 Danielle Hunter MIN DE
45 Isaiah Simmons ARI LB
46 Cameron Heyward PIT DE
47 Chase Young WAS DE
48 Shaq Thompson CAR LB
49 Brian Burns CAR DE
50 Jordan Hicks MIN LB
51 Jerome Baker MIA LB
52 Zaven Collins ARI LB
53 Tremaine Edmunds BUF LB
54 Josh Allen JAC DE
55 Denzel Perryman LV LB
56 Myles Jack PIT LB
57 Cameron Jordan NO DE
58 Maxx Crosby LV DE
59 Robert Quinn CHI LB
60 DeMarcus Lawrence DAL DE
61 T.J. Edwards PHI LB
62 Sam Hubbard CIN DE
63 Trey Hendrickson CIN DE
64 Leonard Williams NYG DE
65 Jayron Kearse DAL S
66 Devin Lloyd JAC LB
67 DeForest Buckner IND DT
68 Cody Barton SEA LB
69 Taylor Rapp LAR S
70 Christian Wilkins MIA DT
71 Christian Kirksey HOU LB
72 David Long Jr. TEN LB
73 Montez Sweat WAS DE
74 Jeffery Simmons TEN DT
75 Pete Werner NO LB
76 Tracy Walker III DET S
77 Logan Ryan TB CB
78 Marcus Maye NO S
79 Jordan Fuller LAR S
80 Chandler Jones LV LB
81 Dre Greenlaw SF LB
82 Jordan Whitehead NYJ S
83 John Johnson III CLE S
84 Matt Milano BUF LB
85 Jaquan Brisker CHI S
86 Jamin Davis WAS LB
87 Kyle Hamilton BAL S
88 Jaelan Phillips MIA DE
89 Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG DE
90 Jevon Holland MIA S
91 Marcus Davenport NO DE
92 Haason Reddick PHI DE
93 Tyrann Mathieu NO S
94 Chris Jones KC DT
95 Grant Delpit CLE S
96 Nakobe Dean PHI LB
97 Jonathan Greenard HOU DE
98 Patrick Queen BAL LB
99 Nicholas Morrow CHI LB
100 Kyzir White PHI LB

More From DraftKings Nation