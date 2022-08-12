IDP rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season! And, if you’ve come looking for individual defensive player ranking, you’ve come to the right spot!

There isn’t as much uniformity between IDP league scoring, so it’s a very good idea to double check scoring and what positions are required. For our purposes, defensive lineman aren’t separated between inside and outside, so that hurts the leagues most dominant defender, Aaron Donald. But, if you are in a league that requires a defensive tackle, Donald gets a huge bump. That’s just one big example of variations in your league setup, so be sure to check them carefully.

Our rankings are based on the following scoring.

Solo Tackles — 1.5 points

Assisted Tackles — .75 points

Tackles for Loss — 2 points

Sacks — 4 points

Interceptions — 5 points

Fumbles Forced — 4 points

Fumble Recoveries — 4 points

Defensive Touchdowns — 6 points

Safeties — 2 points

Passes Defended — 1.5 points