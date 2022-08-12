NFL picks, best bets, player props to consider for Friday in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues tonight as we have five games on the schedule to bring us into the weekend. Here we break down some of our favorite bets based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

NFL picks: Friday, Week 1 of preseason

Lions moneyline vs. Falcons (+100)

The Lions open the preseason at home against the Falcons tonight and we’ll take them on the moneyline in this one. Both teams will play their starters in the first quarter and the Lions have enough of a skill position advantage to have the better start. We’ll predict that they’ll hang on to that lead and provide a good moment for the next episode of Hard Knocks with a win.

Browns vs. Jaguars over 37.5 (-110)

Preseason unders are normally popular to pick, but we’ll go with the over here considering that both teams will have their starters on the field in the first half. After sitting out the Hall of Fame game against the Raiders last week, the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will make their preseason debuts tonight. Meanwhile, the Browns will give new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson some work in the preseason before serving a six-game suspension to start the season.

There should be enough points scored early on to where the backups can easily deliver the over later on.

Bengals vs. Cardinals under 31 (-110)

On paper, Bengals vs. Cardinals would seem like a potential barnburner. But pump the brakes on that as a significant number of key players on both sides will sit out of the exhibition.

The likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon will not suit up for the Bengals while Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown will be out for the Cardinals. That leaves a matchup of Brandon Allen for the Bengals going up against Trace McSorley for the Cardinals. Hammer the under.

Aaron Rodgers won’t step on the field in the Packers’ preseason opener against the 49ers tonight but the team will still have enough to cover the 2.5-point spread against the team who eliminated them from the playoffs last January. Third-year backup quarterback Jordan Love will get the start and he’ll have training camp hype machine Romeo Doubs to throw to in this exhibition. Take Green Bay to cover.

