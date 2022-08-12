Jets vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 preseason

The preseason gets fully underway this weekend. The New York Jets will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 12 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game will be available locally as well as on the new NFL+.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jets vs. Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Jets -110, Eagles -110

Our picks, best bets

Moneyline pick: Jets -110

With this one being a pick ‘em, it just comes down to who you think will win. The first week of the preseason is tough to gauge because most starters get limited action. The Eagles will start this game off strong, but I think the Jets make comeback. Despite their ridicule, the Jets has decent depth on their offense. Midseason stud quarterback Mike White should see a lot of action in this one, and I think New York gets the win.

Over/under: Over 35.5

Most preseason games tend to be low scoring as teams don’t want to push the tempo and risk injuries. These two teams need to use this time to evaluate all the depth at their disposal. Looking at the depth charts, I think both teams will be able to score points throughout this game to see the over get hit.

