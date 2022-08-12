Falcons rookie WR Drake London exits preseason debut due to injury

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury during the team’s opening drive of their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday. He sustained the injury while making his lone catch of the ballgame for 24 yards and proceeded to enter the medical tent immediately afterwords.

The Falcons have announced WR Drake London has a knee injury and will not return tonight. pic.twitter.com/FYdxGCbCKZ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 12, 2022

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was planning on only playing his starters in the first quarter, so London’s night would’ve been over regardless of the injury. He was spotted walking around on the Falcons sideline afterwards, so that’s an early positive sign that the injury won’t be long term.

The Falcons took London with the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft with the idea of making him a top receiving option alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. He dealt with an ankle injury at USC last year, so potential injuries are something to keep an eye out for with prospective fantasy managers. With limited receiving options in the offense in general, he’ll carry some value heading into fantasy draft season.