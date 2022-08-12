 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons rookie WR Drake London exits preseason debut due to injury

The Atlanta wideout was forced to exit due to a knee injury in the first quarter vs. the Lions on Friday. We break down the potential impact.

By Nick Simon Updated
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury during the team’s opening drive of their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday. He sustained the injury while making his lone catch of the ballgame for 24 yards and proceeded to enter the medical tent immediately afterwords.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was planning on only playing his starters in the first quarter, so London’s night would’ve been over regardless of the injury. He was spotted walking around on the Falcons sideline afterwards, so that’s an early positive sign that the injury won’t be long term.

The Falcons took London with the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft with the idea of making him a top receiving option alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. He dealt with an ankle injury at USC last year, so potential injuries are something to keep an eye out for with prospective fantasy managers. With limited receiving options in the offense in general, he’ll carry some value heading into fantasy draft season.

