Jets QB Zach Wilson injures right knee in preseason opener vs. Eagles

Update — Wilson sustained a right knee injury, per the Jets.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson was forced to leave Friday night’s preseason opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles after being injured on a run. Mike White replaced Wilson at QB for the Jets.

This certainly isn’t a great start to Year 2 for Wilson, who was in his first bit of preseason action. Wilson was 3/5 with 23 yards and an INT before exiting the game in favor of White. The Jets are down 14-0 to the Eagles as the first quarter comes to an end.

If this injury is anything serious, that would be less than ideal for the Jets. Chances are Wilson will be held out the rest of the game as a precaution. Joe Flacco is the other QB on the roster with White. Those two were competing for the backup QB role behind Wilson, who had a rough rookie season, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine TDs and 11 INTs in 13 games.

If Wilson is to miss any time, it shouldn’t impact his fantasy football value, at least in standard and PPR leagues. Sure, if you have him in a dynasty league, any type of injury isn’t great. Even if Wilson is fine, you likely weren’t going into the season with him as your QB1 (we hope). Get some QB insurance if anything. Most 10- and 12-team leagues you weren’t touching Wilson at QB anyway.

The Jets weren’t expected to do much this season in the second year under Robert Saleh as head coach. New York’s win total O/U was set at 5.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That line should shift if this injury to Wilson is anything serious.