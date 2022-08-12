Tracking Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs in Week 1 of preseason vs. 49ers

Green Bay Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs wasted no time living up to the training camp hype. In the preseason opener vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night, Doubs caught his first NFL pass for a 33-yard TD from QB Jordan Love in the first quarter to give the Pack a 7-3 lead.

Romeo Doubs stock right now pic.twitter.com/AGXWQqVgHl — Sean Koerner (@The_Oddsmaker) August 13, 2022

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Doubs in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Romeo Doubs: Week 1 stat line

Second quarter update: 3 receptions, 45 yards, TD

First quarter update: 1 reception, 33 yards, TD

How did Doubs perform in Week 1?

This is a very strong start to Doubs’ career with the Packers. After an offseason of little reinforcement at the wide receiver position, the pick of Doubs could bail the Packers’ front office out. Green Bay only added Sammy Watkins, but drafted Doubs and Christian Watson. Doubs has a chance to crack the lineup, potentially as the No. 3 wideout behind Allen Lazard and Watkins (if healthy).