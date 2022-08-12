How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for August 12 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

We’re just a little over three weeks away from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, and the card is starting to take shape for the major show in the U.K. We got a huge surprise at the end of last week’s episode of Smackdown so we’ll see if we get any more tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The closing segment of last week’s show saw undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come out to address Drew McIntyre ahead of their championship showdown at Clash at the Castle in three weeks. As the challenger was coming down to the ring, we got a huge surprise when Karrion Kross officially made his return to the WWE by attacking McIntyre. The former NXT Champion, along with a returning Scarlett, then made their intentions known when staring directly at Reigns and putting their patented hour glass in the ring. We’ll see what Kross has to say just one week after his surprise attack.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan knows her opponent for Clash at the Castle as she’ll defend her title against Shayna Baszler. The challenger earned her opportunity by winning a gauntlet match to become the No. 1 contender for Morgan’s title. Tonight, we’ll have a classic contract signing segment between these two foes.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will put his title on the line tonight when defending against Shinsuke Nakamura. The challenger earned this latest opportunity when defeating Ludwig Kaiser one-on-one last week, so we’ll see if he can once again capture the IC belt by taking down the “Ring General”.

Also on the show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues on as the team of Raquel Rodriguez/Aliyah goes head-to-head with Shotzi/Xia Li. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals to meet either Natalya/Sonya Deville or Nikkita Lyons/Zoey Stark of NXT.