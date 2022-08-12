Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into August 12 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, tonight as the company continues to build towards Clash at the Castle in three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

How will Drew McIntyre respond to Karrion Kross?

We got a shocker to close last week’s episode of Smackdown. During the main event segment between undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross made his sudden return to the WWE by attacking McIntyre. The former NXT Champion, accompanied by a returning Scarlett, then turned their attention to Reigns and put their signature hour glass in the ring to indicate that time is running out on his title reign.

Just one week removed from this sequence, one has to wonder how McIntyre will respond to this attack. Will he keep his focus on Reigns and deal with Kross after Clash? Or will he hunt down the Smackdown newcomer immediately? We’ll find out.

Who will walk out of Smackdown as Intercontinental Champion?

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser during last week’s show to officially earn himself a title opportunity against Intercontinental Champion Gunther tonight. That begs the question of who will walk out of Raleigh with the belt.

The easy money is on the champ as he’s starting to get into a rhythm as a dominant champion. However, there’s always the possibility that the new regime in charge have bigger plans for the “Ring General” and may decide to take the belt off him here to move him up the card. Either way, it should be a good match.

What surprises will we get tonight?

This is starting to become a weekly question as Triple H is searching far and wide to bring back his former NXT proteges to the WWE. So far we’ve gotten the return of Bayley/Dakota Kai/Iyo Sky at SummerSlam, Kross’ return last Friday, and the return of Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of Raw this week.

The big rumor this week is that Bray Wyatt may be on his way back to the WWE, although one would imagine his return would be saved for a bigger show than tonight’s Smackdown. There’s also speculation that former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae could be on their way back, although it’s more likely they’d end up on Raw alongside Ciampa and now Lumis. Either way, the new regime have created an environment where we’ll need to stay tuned.