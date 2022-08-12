How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on August 12

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Target Center in Minneapolis. As always, beware of spoilers.

This is a special Quake by the Lake episode of Rampage following Wendesday’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll have the usual four matches on tap for tonight’s show and and plenty of segments to fill out the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

In the ring, the headliner of the show will be Orange Cassidy going one-on-one with Ari Daivari. We’ll also get the Gunn Club taking on the team of Danhausen/Erik Redbeard, Parker Boudreaux taking on Sonny Kiss, and Sammy Guevara/Tay Melo putting the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship on the line against Dante Martin and Skye Blue.

On the promo front, we’ll hear from Bryan Danielson as well as AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory and FTW Champion Hook.