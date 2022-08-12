Pick on the Total for Friday’s Diamondbacks-Rockies game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies have been left in the dust of the National League West divisional race, but both have a chance to build upward momentum with a pair of pitch to contact starting hurlers going in Colorado on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies (-125, 12.5)

Antonio Senzatela has been allowing as much contact as any pitcher in the league this season with opponents hitting .351 off of him with Senzatela coming up with just 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, but has kept his ERA at 4.02 at home with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed at Coors Field in 2022.

The Rockies will look to provide Senzatela with some support against Zach Davies, who in two starts across 11.1 innings against Colorado has yet to surrender a run.

Overall for the season Davies has a 4.03 ERA and 3.1 walks per nine innings, but since June Davies has improved his command with 2.6 walks per nine innings and a 3.93 ERA in that span.

The Diamondbacks back up Davies with a bullpen that ranks ninth in ERA since the All Star Break, but an offense that is 27th in the league in batting average.

Though neither team figures will t swing and Miss much on Friday, the contact made will be weak to keep things relatively calm at elevation.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs Rockies Under 12.5

