NFL Week 1 Preseason DFS Showdown picks for Packers-49ers

The first week of the NFL preseason is underway and we’ve got four games on the schedule for Friday night. To close things out, the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of last season’s divisional round playoffs. We should see a very different matchup early in preseason. Still, we’ve got a DraftKings DFS Showdown contest to enter. Let’s take a look at some picks.

Packers-49ers DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s picks (all prices $11,400)

Jordan Love, QB, Packers — Love is expected to start at QB for the Packers and could play a decent portion of the game. He’s shown progress during training camp heading into his third season with Green Bay. There’s really no reason the Packers don’t get a long look at Love this preseason. Aaron Rodgers is under contract for at least another three seasons unless he decides to retire. At this point, Love could be showcased for a future trade.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, 49ers — Davis-Price is competing in a loaded RB room to backup Elijah Mitchell for San Fran. Trey Sermon and Jeff Wilson Jr. are also in the mix. The Niners have seen both those backs in preseason and the regular season. Davis-Price was a third-rounder out of LSU in 2022 and could lead the 49ers backfield in this game.

Value Plays (all prices $7,600)

Juwann Winfree, WR, Packers — Winfree has a shot to see a decent amount of snaps at wideout in this contest. We may have to scrap the bottom of the barrel depending on who the Packers roll out at WR. Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb should sit. Allen Lazard, you would think, doesn’t play more than a series or two. Second-year WR Amari Rodgers could see some run. Winfree feels like the safe play. Ishmael Hyman, Danny Davis and Samori Toure are also WRs in the DK contest pool to consider.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers — Trey Lance is set to start at QB for the Niners and coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he’d rather have the starters play in this game than the second. If that’s the case, we could see the first-string offense a bit. Aiyuk and Lance are building up chemistry and could try and build on that in a live game. It feels like Green Bay will opt to play starters later in preseason, so this could be a weak looking defense. Aiyuk has some big-play ability and is worth trotting out there.