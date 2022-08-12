DraftKings NFL Best Ball $400K Front Four Prize Payouts

NFL Best Ball $400K Front Four Prize Payouts
• Prize Pool - $400,000
• Top Prize - $50,000
• Entry Fee - $4
• Total Entries – 116.6K
• Contest Sizes:
o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player
o R2 (Week 15): 12-player
o R3 (Week 16): 12-player
o R4 (Week 17): 27-player
• 20 Multi-Entry
• Payouts:
o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $10 | 5th – 12th: $8
o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $25 | 5th – 12th: $20
o R4: Payout below
• Round 4 Payouts:
o 1st - $50,000
o 2nd - $30,995
o 3rd - $20,000
o 4th - $15,000
o 5th - $10,000
o 6th - $7,500
o 7th- 8th - $5,000
o 9th-10th - $4,000
o 11th-12th - $3,000
o 13th-15th - $2,000
o 16th-20th - $1,500
o 21st-30th - $1,000
o 31st – 40th - $750
o 41st – 50th - $500
o 51st – 65th - $400
o 66th – 90th - $300
o 91st – 135th - $200