 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings NFL Best Ball $400K Front Four Prize Payouts

By DK Playbook

NFL Best Ball $400K Front Four Prize Payouts

• Prize Pool - $400,000

• Top Prize - $50,000

• Entry Fee - $4

• Total Entries – 116.6K

• Contest Sizes:

o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player

o R2 (Week 15): 12-player

o R3 (Week 16): 12-player

o R4 (Week 17): 27-player

• 20 Multi-Entry

• Payouts:

o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance

o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $10 | 5th – 12th: $8

o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $25 | 5th – 12th: $20

o R4: Payout below

• Round 4 Payouts:

o 1st - $50,000

o 2nd - $30,995

o 3rd - $20,000

o 4th - $15,000

o 5th - $10,000

o 6th - $7,500

o 7th- 8th - $5,000

o 9th-10th - $4,000

o 11th-12th - $3,000

o 13th-15th - $2,000

o 16th-20th - $1,500

o 21st-30th - $1,000

o 31st – 40th - $750

o 41st – 50th - $500

o 51st – 65th - $400

o 66th – 90th - $300

o 91st – 135th - $200

More From DraftKings Nation