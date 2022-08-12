 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings NFL Best Ball $500K Touchdown Dance Prize Payouts

By DK Playbook

NFL Best Ball $500K Touchdown Dance Prize Payouts

• Prize Pool - $500,000

• Top Prize - $100,000

• Entry Fee - $25

• Total Entries – 23.3K

• Contest Sizes:

o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player

o R2 (Week 15): 12-player

o R3 (Week 16): 12-player

o R4 (Week 17): 27-player

• 150 Multi-Entry

• Payouts:

o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance

o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $50 | 5th – 12th: $40

o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $200 | 5th – 12th: $125

o R4: Payout below

• Round 4 Payouts:

o 1st - $100,000

o 2nd - $50,000

o 3rd - $31,270

o 4th - $25,000

o 5th - $20,000

o 6th - $15,000

o 7th - $10,000

o 8th - $7,500

o 9th-10th - $5,000

o 11th-12th - $4,000

o 13th-15th - $3,000

o 16th-20th - $2,000

o 21st-27th - $1,250

