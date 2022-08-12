DraftKings NFL Best Ball $500K Touchdown Dance Prize Payouts

NFL Best Ball $500K Touchdown Dance Prize Payouts
• Prize Pool - $500,000
• Top Prize - $100,000
• Entry Fee - $25
• Total Entries – 23.3K
• Contest Sizes:
o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player
o R2 (Week 15): 12-player
o R3 (Week 16): 12-player
o R4 (Week 17): 27-player
• 150 Multi-Entry
• Payouts:
o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $50 | 5th – 12th: $40
o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $200 | 5th – 12th: $125
o R4: Payout below
• Round 4 Payouts:
o 1st - $100,000
o 2nd - $50,000
o 3rd - $31,270
o 4th - $25,000
o 5th - $20,000
o 6th - $15,000
o 7th - $10,000
o 8th - $7,500
o 9th-10th - $5,000
o 11th-12th - $4,000
o 13th-15th - $3,000
o 16th-20th - $2,000
o 21st-27th - $1,250