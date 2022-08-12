 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Best Ball $300K Play-Action Prize Payouts

By DK Playbook

• Prize Pool - $300,000

• Top Prize - $50,000

• Entry Fee - $3

• Total Entries – 116,600

• Contest Sizes:

o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player

o R2 (Week 15): 12-player

o R3 (Week 16): 12-player

o R4 (Week 17): 135-player

• 20 Multi-Entry

• Payouts:

o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance

o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $7.50 | 5th – 12th: $5

o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $20 | 5th – 12th: $15

o R4: Payout below

• Round 4 Payouts:

o 1st - $50,000

o 2nd - $25,000

o 3rd - $15,000

o 4th - $10,200

o 5th - $8,000

o 6th - $6,000

o 7th-8th - $4,000

o 9th-10th - $3,000

o 11th-12th - $2,000

o 13th-15th - $1,500

o 16th-20th - $1,000

o 21st-30th - $750

o 31st-40th - $500

o 41st-50th - $400

o 51st-65th - $300

o 66th-90th - $200

o 91st-135th - $150

