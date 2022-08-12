NFL Best Ball $300K Play-Action Prize Payouts
• Prize Pool - $300,000
• Top Prize - $50,000
• Entry Fee - $3
• Total Entries – 116,600
• Contest Sizes:
o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player
o R2 (Week 15): 12-player
o R3 (Week 16): 12-player
o R4 (Week 17): 135-player
• 20 Multi-Entry
• Payouts:
o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $7.50 | 5th – 12th: $5
o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-4th: $20 | 5th – 12th: $15
o R4: Payout below
• Round 4 Payouts:
o 1st - $50,000
o 2nd - $25,000
o 3rd - $15,000
o 4th - $10,200
o 5th - $8,000
o 6th - $6,000
o 7th-8th - $4,000
o 9th-10th - $3,000
o 11th-12th - $2,000
o 13th-15th - $1,500
o 16th-20th - $1,000
o 21st-30th - $750
o 31st-40th - $500
o 41st-50th - $400
o 51st-65th - $300
o 66th-90th - $200
o 91st-135th - $150