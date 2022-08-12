DraftKings NFL Best Ball $1M Playmaker Prize Payouts

NFL Best Ball $1M Playmaker Prize Payouts
• Prize Pool - $1,000,000
• Top Prize - $250,000
• Entry Fee - $555
• Total Entries – 2.0K
• Contest Sizes:
o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player
o R2 (Week 15): 6-player
o R3 (Week 16): 5-player
o R4 (Week 17): 11-player
• 59 Multi-Entry
• Payouts:
o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance
o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-6th: $900
o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-5th: $2,500
o R4: Payout below
• Round 4 Payouts:
o 1st - $250,000
o 2nd - $125,000
o 3rd - $70,000
o 4th - $50,000
o 5th - $30,000
o 6th - $25,000
o 7th- 8th - $20,000
o 9th-11th - $17,500