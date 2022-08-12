 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings NFL Best Ball $1M Playmaker Prize Payouts

By DK Playbook

• Prize Pool - $1,000,000

• Top Prize - $250,000

• Entry Fee - $555

• Total Entries – 2.0K

• Contest Sizes:

o R1 (Weeks 1-14): 12-player

o R2 (Week 15): 6-player

o R3 (Week 16): 5-player

o R4 (Week 17): 11-player

• 59 Multi-Entry

• Payouts:

o R1: 1st-2nd: Advance

o R2: 1st: Advance | 2nd-6th: $900

o R3: 1st: Advance | 2nd-5th: $2,500

o R4: Payout below

• Round 4 Payouts:

o 1st - $250,000

o 2nd - $125,000

o 3rd - $70,000

o 4th - $50,000

o 5th - $30,000

o 6th - $25,000

o 7th- 8th - $20,000

o 9th-11th - $17,500

