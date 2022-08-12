 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis Depay set to leave Barcelona, Juventus likely to land forward

Depay appears to be the odd man out in Barcelona.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy
Memphis Depay of FC Barcelona with the ball during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay appears to be heading for Serie A and Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano. Depay didn’t want to be part of a crowded Barcelona front line, especially with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha likely to get playing time over him. This move will help Barcelona financially, as the club has had to sell more of its stake to accommodate new players.

It’s looking like Depay, who has tallied 35 goals in the last two seasons, will sign a two-year contract with his new club. There were reports of him potentially looking to go to Tottenham or Turkey, but Depay was always going to get interest from a top club. Tottenham would’ve created the same issue for him as Barcelona, as he’d be behind Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Juventus is +185 to win Serie A this year. With Depay coming in, the club could potentially overtake Inter Milan as the favorites to win the league.

