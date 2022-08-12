Players eliminated from FedEx Cup Playoffs during St. Jude Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and the 70 players in the points standings after this week’s FedEx Cup Championship in Memphis, Tennessee will advance to the BMW Championship in Wilmington Delaware from August 18-21.
From there, the best 30 players will compete for an $18 million top prize in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25-28.
Players that get cut today won’t have the opportunity to earn more than 16 Playoffs points, and that’s the best case scenario. So if you’re below the Top 70 on the FedEx Cup points list, and you get cut on Friday, your Playoffs are over. We’ll keep a live list of those players updated below.
You can see the complete list of FedEx Cup points here, and we’re averaging in real time the total points for tied players in the field once they complete their rounds.
Live Projected FedEx Cup Points List During FedEx Championship
|Starting FedEx Cup Place
|Player
|Starting Points
|St. Jude Score After R2
|Projected Points After Round Complete
|Projected Total
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,555.98
|3,555.98
|35
|Sepp Straka
|909.303
|-10
|2000
|2909.303
|2
|Cameron Smith
|2,335.00
|2,335.00
|3
|Sam Burns
|2,275.01
|2,275.01
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|2,153.34
|-4
|82
|2,235.34
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|2,108.15
|-5
|127
|2,235.15
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|2,103.88
|-1
|CUT
|2,103.88
|7
|Tony Finau
|1,912.13
|-6
|184
|2,096.13
|42
|Denny McCarthy
|842.178
|-9
|1200
|2042.178
|12
|Will Zalatoris
|1,641.85
|-6
|184
|1,825.85
|8
|Justin Thomas
|1,783.06
|1,783.06
|9
|Cameron Young
|1,773.67
|1,773.67
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,697.24
|1,697.24
|13
|Max Homa
|1,625.29
|1,625.29
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1,595.94
|1,595.94
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|1,574.23
|1,574.23
|16
|Jon Rahm
|1,449.23
|-4
|82
|1,531.23
|10
|Sungjae Im
|1,487.50
|-2
|17.6
|1,505.10
|17
|Tom Hoge
|1,424.42
|-1
|CUT
|1,424.42
|18
|Billy Horschel
|1,376.66
|-1
|CUT
|1,376.66
|19
|Viktor Hovland
|1,313.89
|1,313.89
|48
|Si Woo Kim
|750.729
|-8
|535
|1285.729
|20
|Joaquin Niemann
|1,227.54
|1,227.54
|55
|Brian Harman
|693.711
|-8
|535
|1228.711
|36
|Kevin Kisner
|906.236
|-7
|283.1111111
|1189.347111
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|1,088.94
|-4
|82
|1,170.94
|39
|Sahith Theegala
|886.087
|-7
|283.1111111
|1169.198111
|40
|K.H. Lee
|848.699
|-7
|283.1111111
|1131.810111
|21
|J.T. Poston
|1,107.79
|-6
|1,107.79
|23
|Davis Riley
|992.815
|-4
|82
|1074.815
|28
|Shane Lowry
|939.977
|-4
|82
|1021.977
|34
|Joohyung Kim
|917
|-4
|82
|999
|24
|Seamus Power
|990.479
|+4
|CUT
|990.479
|25
|J.J. Spaun
|985.084
|985.084
|56
|Emiliano Grillo
|691.242
|-7
|283.1111111
|974.3531111
|26
|Cameron Tringale
|956.873
|956.873
|29
|Luke List
|937.82
|E
|CUT
|937.82
|31
|Maverick McNealy
|935.57
|935.57
|33
|Keegan Bradley
|924.949
|924.949
|64
|Troy Merritt
|638.559
|-7
|283.1111111
|921.6701111
|30
|Corey Conners
|936.303
|-2
|17.6
|953.903
|37
|Keith Mitchell
|888.263
|-3
|32.61333333
|920.8763333
|38
|Mito Pereira
|888.155
|-2
|17.6
|905.755
|27
|Aaron Wise
|951.704
|951.704
|118
|Tyler Duncan
|354.934
|-7
|535
|889.934
|43
|Kurt Kitayama
|838.627
|838.627
|32
|Russell Henley
|934.409
|934.409
|77
|Adam Scott
|548.256
|-7
|283.1111111
|831.3671111
|53
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|698.067
|-5
|127
|825.067
|49
|Tyrrell Hatton
|748.883
|-5
|127
|875.883
|41
|Scott Stallings
|851.78
|E
|CUT
|799.655
|44
|Lucas Herbert
|796.457
|796.457
|45
|Sebastián Muñoz
|794.608
|794.608
|46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|782.679
|782.679
|47
|Tommy Fleetwood
|766.407
|DNP
|N/A
|766.407
|50
|Adam Hadwin
|720.713
|720.713
|79
|Wyndham Clark
|527.197
|-6
|184
|711.197
|51
|Chez Reavie
|706.528
|706.528
|52
|Chris Kirk
|706.519
|706.519
|54
|Matt Kuchar
|695.997
|+2
|CUT
|695.997
|57
|Brendan Steele
|688.734
|+1
|CUT
|688.734
|58
|Harold Varner III
|682.077
|+3
|CUT
|682.077
|59
|Alex Noren
|681.096
|W/D
|CUT
|681.096
|60
|Taylor Pendrith
|663.153
|663.153
|61
|Alex Smalley
|657.665
|657.665
|62
|Marc Leishman
|656.356
|656.356
|87
|Andrew Putnam
|471.604
|-6
|184
|655.604
|65
|Taylor Moore
|623.023
|623.023
|66
|Cam Davis
|614.099
|614.099
|67
|John Huh
|611.949
|CUT
|611.949
|68
|Brendon Todd
|592.131
|592.131
|70
|Trey Mullinax
|589.859
|589.859
|71
|Brandon Wu
|586.079
|586.079
|108
|James Hahn
|399.567
|-6
|184
|583.567
|72
|Matthew NeSmith
|575.991
|575.991
|73
|Gary Woodland
|573.366
|573.366
|74
|Beau Hossler
|571.657
|571.657
|63
|Anirban Lahiri
|642.125
|642.125
|95
|Hayden Buckley
|455.782
|-4
|82
|537.782
|88
|Aaron Rai
|488.575
|-3
|32.61333333
|521.1883333
|90
|Adam Svensson
|481.16
|-3
|32.61333333
|513.7733333
|85
|David Lipsky
|477.983
|-3
|32.61333333
|510.5963333
|93
|Adam Schenk
|460.953
|-3
|32.61333333
|493.5663333
|107
|Dylan Frittelli
|400.679
|-4
|82
|482.679
|91
|Stephan Jaeger
|427.886
|-2
|17.6
|445.486
|97
|Jhonattan Vegas
|427.643
|427.643
|99
|Lee Hodges
|415.768
|415.768
|100
|Martin Laird
|412.153
|412.153
|101
|Sam Ryder
|407.583
|407.583
|103
|Michael Thompson
|406.278
|406.278
|104
|Callum Tarren
|404.962
|404.962
|105
|Max McGreevy
|404.357
|404.357
|109
|Greyson Sigg
|396.81
|396.81
|110
|Ryan Palmer
|391.192
|391.192
|111
|Nick Watney
|387.434
|387.434
|113
|Jason Day
|384.805
|384.805
|114
|Doug Ghim
|384.687
|384.687
|102
|Scott Piercy
|383.751
|383.751
|112
|Robert Streb
|370.3
|370.3
|120
|Patton Kizzire
|350.841
|-1
|0
|350.841
|121
|Lucas Glover
|348.881
|348.881
|122
|Webb Simpson
|346.19
|346.19
|123
|Nick Taylor
|331.698
|331.698
|125
|Rickie Fowler
|323.797
|323.797
|69
|Lanto Griffin
|592.114
|DNP
|N/A
|Eliminated
|75
|Chad Ramey
|567.789
|+3
|CUT
|Eliminated
|76
|Adam Long
|563.622
|+5
|CUT
|Eliminated
|78
|Daniel Berger
|528.939
|DNP
|N/A
|Eliminated
|80
|Joel Dahmen
|522.394
|+2
|CUT
|Eliminated
|81
|Patrick Rodgers
|516.631
|+1
|CUT
|Eliminated
|82
|Russell Knox
|514.094
|E
|CUT
|Eliminated
|83
|Kevin Streelman
|509.064
|+1
|CUT
|Eliminated
|84
|Mark Hubbard
|503.607
|+4
|CUT
|Eliminated
|86
|Peter Malnati
|474.102
|+2
|CUT
|Eliminated
|89
|Danny Lee
|490.481
|+4
|CUT
|Eliminated
|92
|C.T. Pan
|472.605
|+4
|CUT
|Eliminated
|94
|Justin Rose
|452.275
|+6
|CUT
|Eliminated
|96
|Vince Whaley
|438.098
|+5
|CUT
|Eliminated
|98
|Nate Lashley
|426.516
|DNP
|N/A
|Eliminated
|106
|Chesson Hadley
|403.776
|E
|CUT
|Eliminated
|115
|Stewart Cink
|376.103
|+9
|CUT
|Eliminated
|116
|Kevin Tway
|361.331
|+4
|CUT
|Eliminated
|117
|Ryan Brehm
|359.199
|+2
|CUT
|Eliminated
|119
|Matthias Schwab
|352.546
|+1
|CUT
|Eliminated
|124
|Kramer Hickok
|325.334
|+1
|CUT
|Eliminated