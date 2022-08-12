Players eliminated from FedEx Cup Playoffs during St. Jude Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and the 70 players in the points standings after this week’s FedEx Cup Championship in Memphis, Tennessee will advance to the BMW Championship in Wilmington Delaware from August 18-21.

From there, the best 30 players will compete for an $18 million top prize in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25-28.

Players that get cut today won’t have the opportunity to earn more than 16 Playoffs points, and that’s the best case scenario. So if you’re below the Top 70 on the FedEx Cup points list, and you get cut on Friday, your Playoffs are over. We’ll keep a live list of those players updated below.

You can see the complete list of FedEx Cup points here, and we’re averaging in real time the total points for tied players in the field once they complete their rounds.