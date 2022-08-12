 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Players eliminated from FedEx Cup Playoffs during St. Jude Championship

The Playoff field will be pared from 121 to 70 this week in Memphis. Here’s who’s eliminated from contention.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Stewart Cink of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 11, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and the 70 players in the points standings after this week’s FedEx Cup Championship in Memphis, Tennessee will advance to the BMW Championship in Wilmington Delaware from August 18-21.

From there, the best 30 players will compete for an $18 million top prize in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25-28.

Players that get cut today won’t have the opportunity to earn more than 16 Playoffs points, and that’s the best case scenario. So if you’re below the Top 70 on the FedEx Cup points list, and you get cut on Friday, your Playoffs are over. We’ll keep a live list of those players updated below.

You can see the complete list of FedEx Cup points here, and we’re averaging in real time the total points for tied players in the field once they complete their rounds.

Live Projected FedEx Cup Points List During FedEx Championship

Starting FedEx Cup Place Player Starting Points St. Jude Score After R2 Projected Points After Round Complete Projected Total
1 Scottie Scheffler 3,555.98 3,555.98
35 Sepp Straka 909.303 -10 2000 2909.303
2 Cameron Smith 2,335.00 2,335.00
3 Sam Burns 2,275.01 2,275.01
4 Xander Schauffele 2,153.34 -4 82 2,235.34
5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108.15 -5 127 2,235.15
6 Rory McIlroy 2,103.88 -1 CUT 2,103.88
7 Tony Finau 1,912.13 -6 184 2,096.13
42 Denny McCarthy 842.178 -9 1200 2042.178
12 Will Zalatoris 1,641.85 -6 184 1,825.85
8 Justin Thomas 1,783.06 1,783.06
9 Cameron Young 1,773.67 1,773.67
11 Hideki Matsuyama 1,697.24 1,697.24
13 Max Homa 1,625.29 1,625.29
14 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,595.94 1,595.94
15 Jordan Spieth 1,574.23 1,574.23
16 Jon Rahm 1,449.23 -4 82 1,531.23
10 Sungjae Im 1,487.50 -2 17.6 1,505.10
17 Tom Hoge 1,424.42 -1 CUT 1,424.42
18 Billy Horschel 1,376.66 -1 CUT 1,376.66
19 Viktor Hovland 1,313.89 1,313.89
48 Si Woo Kim 750.729 -8 535 1285.729
20 Joaquin Niemann 1,227.54 1,227.54
55 Brian Harman 693.711 -8 535 1228.711
36 Kevin Kisner 906.236 -7 283.1111111 1189.347111
22 Collin Morikawa 1,088.94 -4 82 1,170.94
39 Sahith Theegala 886.087 -7 283.1111111 1169.198111
40 K.H. Lee 848.699 -7 283.1111111 1131.810111
21 J.T. Poston 1,107.79 -6 1,107.79
23 Davis Riley 992.815 -4 82 1074.815
28 Shane Lowry 939.977 -4 82 1021.977
34 Joohyung Kim 917 -4 82 999
24 Seamus Power 990.479 +4 CUT 990.479
25 J.J. Spaun 985.084 985.084
56 Emiliano Grillo 691.242 -7 283.1111111 974.3531111
26 Cameron Tringale 956.873 956.873
29 Luke List 937.82 E CUT 937.82
31 Maverick McNealy 935.57 935.57
33 Keegan Bradley 924.949 924.949
64 Troy Merritt 638.559 -7 283.1111111 921.6701111
30 Corey Conners 936.303 -2 17.6 953.903
37 Keith Mitchell 888.263 -3 32.61333333 920.8763333
38 Mito Pereira 888.155 -2 17.6 905.755
27 Aaron Wise 951.704 951.704
118 Tyler Duncan 354.934 -7 535 889.934
43 Kurt Kitayama 838.627 838.627
32 Russell Henley 934.409 934.409
77 Adam Scott 548.256 -7 283.1111111 831.3671111
53 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 698.067 -5 127 825.067
49 Tyrrell Hatton 748.883 -5 127 875.883
41 Scott Stallings 851.78 E CUT 799.655
44 Lucas Herbert 796.457 796.457
45 Sebastián Muñoz 794.608 794.608
46 Mackenzie Hughes 782.679 782.679
47 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407 DNP N/A 766.407
50 Adam Hadwin 720.713 720.713
79 Wyndham Clark 527.197 -6 184 711.197
51 Chez Reavie 706.528 706.528
52 Chris Kirk 706.519 706.519
54 Matt Kuchar 695.997 +2 CUT 695.997
57 Brendan Steele 688.734 +1 CUT 688.734
58 Harold Varner III 682.077 +3 CUT 682.077
59 Alex Noren 681.096 W/D CUT 681.096
60 Taylor Pendrith 663.153 663.153
61 Alex Smalley 657.665 657.665
62 Marc Leishman 656.356 656.356
87 Andrew Putnam 471.604 -6 184 655.604
65 Taylor Moore 623.023 623.023
66 Cam Davis 614.099 614.099
67 John Huh 611.949 CUT 611.949
68 Brendon Todd 592.131 592.131
70 Trey Mullinax 589.859 589.859
71 Brandon Wu 586.079 586.079
108 James Hahn 399.567 -6 184 583.567
72 Matthew NeSmith 575.991 575.991
73 Gary Woodland 573.366 573.366
74 Beau Hossler 571.657 571.657
63 Anirban Lahiri 642.125 642.125
95 Hayden Buckley 455.782 -4 82 537.782
88 Aaron Rai 488.575 -3 32.61333333 521.1883333
90 Adam Svensson 481.16 -3 32.61333333 513.7733333
85 David Lipsky 477.983 -3 32.61333333 510.5963333
93 Adam Schenk 460.953 -3 32.61333333 493.5663333
107 Dylan Frittelli 400.679 -4 82 482.679
91 Stephan Jaeger 427.886 -2 17.6 445.486
97 Jhonattan Vegas 427.643 427.643
99 Lee Hodges 415.768 415.768
100 Martin Laird 412.153 412.153
101 Sam Ryder 407.583 407.583
103 Michael Thompson 406.278 406.278
104 Callum Tarren 404.962 404.962
105 Max McGreevy 404.357 404.357
109 Greyson Sigg 396.81 396.81
110 Ryan Palmer 391.192 391.192
111 Nick Watney 387.434 387.434
113 Jason Day 384.805 384.805
114 Doug Ghim 384.687 384.687
102 Scott Piercy 383.751 383.751
112 Robert Streb 370.3 370.3
120 Patton Kizzire 350.841 -1 0 350.841
121 Lucas Glover 348.881 348.881
122 Webb Simpson 346.19 346.19
123 Nick Taylor 331.698 331.698
125 Rickie Fowler 323.797 323.797
69 Lanto Griffin 592.114 DNP N/A Eliminated
75 Chad Ramey 567.789 +3 CUT Eliminated
76 Adam Long 563.622 +5 CUT Eliminated
78 Daniel Berger 528.939 DNP N/A Eliminated
80 Joel Dahmen 522.394 +2 CUT Eliminated
81 Patrick Rodgers 516.631 +1 CUT Eliminated
82 Russell Knox 514.094 E CUT Eliminated
83 Kevin Streelman 509.064 +1 CUT Eliminated
84 Mark Hubbard 503.607 +4 CUT Eliminated
86 Peter Malnati 474.102 +2 CUT Eliminated
89 Danny Lee 490.481 +4 CUT Eliminated
92 C.T. Pan 472.605 +4 CUT Eliminated
94 Justin Rose 452.275 +6 CUT Eliminated
96 Vince Whaley 438.098 +5 CUT Eliminated
98 Nate Lashley 426.516 DNP N/A Eliminated
106 Chesson Hadley 403.776 E CUT Eliminated
115 Stewart Cink 376.103 +9 CUT Eliminated
116 Kevin Tway 361.331 +4 CUT Eliminated
117 Ryan Brehm 359.199 +2 CUT Eliminated
119 Matthias Schwab 352.546 +1 CUT Eliminated
124 Kramer Hickok 325.334 +1 CUT Eliminated

