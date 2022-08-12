Eagles projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles took a noteworthy leap in 2021 and will look to build on their success as the franchise heads into the new season. A year ago the Eagles finished with a 9-8 regular season record, which placed them second in the NFC East. Philadelphia would clinch a wild card spot and go on to fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15. After exceeding expectations in reaching the postseason, the Eagles went all in to upgrade the roster for 2022.

Philadelphia most notably traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown on night one of the NFL Draft, signing him to a four-year $100 million extension not long after. The Eagles rounded out the receiving room by signing Zach Pascal, the former Indianapolis Colts receiver that logged 15 touchdowns in four seasons with the team.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Eagles depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts Gardner Minshew

Running back

Miles Sanders Kenneth Gainwell Boston Scott

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins Jalen Reagor Zach Pascal

Tight end

Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll

Kicker

Jake Elliott

Biggest offseason changes

Despite reaching the postseason in 2021 it was clear that there was room to upgrade the roster for Philadelphia. To give Hurts a legitimate top weapon to throw to, the Eagles traded for Brown. Brown is already a Pro Bowler and at 24 years old becomes arguably the WR1A for Philadelphia, forming a nice catching duo with Smith. The Eagles also added some much-welcomed depth to the receiving corps by signing Pascal. With Reagor and Watkins, Philadelphia has a well-rounded receiving room on its hands, which was something that could not be said a year ago.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question that fantasy managers will ask is whether this Eagles offense can truly take a leap in 2022. On paper, the combination of Hurts, Brown, Smith, Watkins, Reagor, and Pascal should give any opposing defenses a fit. Smith and Brown both finished 30th and 32nd among receivers in both standard and PPR scoring. But now that they’re playing alongside each other, is there a chance they both can make a leap in fantasy output? Any potential also hinges on Hurts taking another leap, with this current roster arguably comprising the best talent he’s had around him in the NFL.

Speaking of the surrounding talent, don’t forget the likes of Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders. If the reloaded receiving corps can prove themselves on the field then it should only make things easier for these guys. Goedert finished top-10 among tight ends in fantasy scoring, but he has a chance to rise in the ranks if Philadelphia finds the end zone more easily. Health has always been a question mark for Sanders but if he can stay healthy is there a chance that he could inch towards a 1,000-yard rushing season? If defenses are expected to respect the passing game then it should make Sanders’ job easier in running up the middle.