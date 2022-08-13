Top QB ADP values for 2022 fantasy football drafts

Running backs and wide receivers will go early and often among fantasy football drafts, but having a star quarterback in your lineup can be a game-changer for your fantasy season. The NFL is evolving into a pass-happy league with today’s stars producing monumental numbers on the field. It should come as no surprise that the league’s premier quarterbacks also rank among the highest in fantasy football ADP.

ADP, or “average draft position,” is a number that represents where a specific NFL player is likely to be selected in fantasy football drafts. The value is based on drafts that have already taken place and is a helpful indicator of when to target specific positional players based on your draft positioning. Below we preview the quarterbacks with the top ADP values for the 2022 fantasy season.

Top 5 overall ADP values

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen sits atop the list of quarterback ADP values and it’s not hard to question why. He’s coming off a season where he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 92.2 passer rating. Allen also ranked fourth among quarterbacks last season with 646 passing attempts. When you draft a quarterback in fantasy you want him to look downfield and Allen is more than happy to oblige. Better yet he has standout weapons to target with Stefon Diggs and the newly added Emmanuel Sanders. The Bills are the Super Bowl favorites in the eyes of many and their success is predicated on Allen’s performance in the pocket. All of the above makes him worthy of holding the best ADP value among quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes threw for 4,839 passing yards last season and finished just below another 5,000+ yard passing season. While he threw for a career-high 13 interceptions he countered with 37 passing touchdowns, just one shy of the season prior. He finished top-five among quarterbacks last season in yards, completions, and attempts. Year over year he continues to prove why he remains at or near the top of QB draft choices and it’s backed by his production in the pocket. The Chiefs expect to contend for another title this season and their offense goes as far as Mahomes goes. Despite the loss of Tyreek Hill, Mahomes still has Travis Kelce to throw to alongside the new additions of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so don’t expect any drop-off in production.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert finished top-five among quarterbacks last season in passing yards, attempts, touchdowns, and completions. Need we say more? The AFC West is stocking up for a competitive race to the postseason and expect high-scoring shootouts between division rivals. Herbert has two top-tier threats on the outside in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, with a pass-catching back in Austin Ekeler. Some have Herbert pegged as a favorite for the NFL MVP, that should say enough about the statistical production to expect from the third-year quarterback heading into 2022.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was limited to just 12 games last season but if he can stay healthy in 2022 it’s not a surprise as to why he ranks in the top five for quarterback ADP value. Simply put Jackson remains one of or the best athletes at the quarterback position with his ability to make plays with his legs. Even in an injury-plagued season, Jackson finished with 767 rushing yards and was less than 50 rushing yards behind Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He may not throw it deep as much as some of the other quarterbacks but his ability to extend plays on the ground makes him a luxury for fantasy managers.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Murray threw for 3,787 passing yards last season to go with 24 touchdowns and a 100.6 passer rating, which was his highest in his three seasons. He’s increased his completion percentage each year with a career-best 69.2 percent last season. Overall he’s continued to get better and better and after leading the Cardinals to the postseason in 2021 he enters the upcoming season with higher expectations. The loss of Deandre Hopkins to suspension will be a hurdle but having Zach Ertz and trading for Hollywood Brown should help keep the boat afloat in the meantime. Murray also does damage on the ground and just two seasons ago rushed for a career-high 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. Like Jackson, Murray presents a luxury for fantasy managers with production through the air and on the ground.