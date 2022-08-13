Top wide receiver ADP values for 2022 fantasy football drafts

The NFL is evolving into a passing league which places even more value on the star receivers of today. While running backs will go early in mock drafts and are arguably a dime a dozen there are a multitude of receivers that can provide value for fantasy rosters. And then there are the select few receivers that offer a tremendous value for fantasy managers. Chances are that these elite names rank high in ADP value.

ADP, or “average draft position,” is a number that represents where a specific NFL player is likely to be selected in fantasy football drafts. The value is based on drafts that have already taken place and is a helpful indicator of when to target specific positional players based on your draft positioning. Below we preview the wide receivers with the top ADP values for the 2022 fantasy season.

Top 5 overall ADP values

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

It should come as no surprise that the reigning Super Bowl MVP ranks atop the list of wide receivers in ADP, and he’s worthy of any fantasy manager’s top draft pick. Kupp finished the 2021 season as the top overall fantasy wide receiver and totaled an absurd 1,947 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns. He averaged an incredible 114.5 receiving yards per game, making him a near lock every week for fantasy owners. The defending champion Rams are running it back this season and added additional firepower on the outside. Regardless, Kupp is expected to be a consistent stud every week making him every bit worthy of the highest ADP value for receivers.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson claims that after this season he’ll be regarded as the best receiver in football. If you’re backing him on that claim then you can confidently take him as your WR1 for your fantasy rosters. The Vikings receiver totaled 1,616 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 95.1 receiving yards per game. When you draft a receiver this high on the draft board you expect him to consistently show up each week. Jefferson’s numbers last season make him a sure thing to produce on Sundays and with new coach Kevin O’Connell already having coaching experience with Kirk Cousins, Jefferson should benefit with another standout fantasy season in 2022.

The Bengals shocked the league last season onward to their Super Bowl appearance, and their leap came on the backs of Joe Burrow’s chemistry with his former LSU teammate. Chase totaled 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns which put him among the top five fantasy receivers in PPR and standard scoring. The most absurd stat line last season for Chase: an average of 18.0 receiving yards per reception. Chase may finish with single-digit receptions each week but it doesn’t matter if he consistently beats his defender over the top for big gains. Drafting Chase as your WR1 is a sound draft strategy and his production backs up his ADP value.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Adams is widely considered to be the best receiver in football and it helps when you have a future Hall-of-Famer in Aaron Rodgers looking your way. Now he heads to Vegas with college teammate Derek Carr throwing to him alongside a stacked offensive roster. Having to share targets with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller likely knocks Adams’ ADP down a bit, but he’s still the best receiver in football on any given Sunday. Las Vegas ranked 29th in red zone scoring percentage a year ago, but having Adams will improve that number greatly. Even if Adams cedes overall targets he should be the number one option in the red zone, and defenses won’t be able to double Adams, Waller, and Renfrow all at once. Someone has to eat and Adams has a great shot with his previous chemistry with Carr.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Diggs is riding four-straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards and has a great chance of making it five straight seasons heading into 2022. Diggs finished as the Bills’ leading receiver with 1,225 receiving yards which was close to twice as much as the next best in Cole Beasley with 693 receiving yards. He led the team in targets with 164 which was 52 more targets than Beasley with 112. In drafting a top receiver you want their quarterback to consistently look downfield, which should be no problem given that Josh Allen ranked top five in passing attempts last season. Buffalo expects to be a potential Super Bowl favorite this season and with their passing attack being the fulcrum of the team’s success that means Diggs backs up his ADP value ahead of fantasy drafts.